Los Altos Stage Company To Present FOLLIES 2022: THE SCANDALOUS SEDITION SEQUEL

Follies, the long-standing fundraiser for Los Altos Stage Company returns to Bus Barn Theater on October 6, 7, and 8, 2022. Each performance of the updated show, "The Scandalous Sedition Sequel" will feature guest emcees and begins at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, located at 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. Proceeds enable Los Altos Stage Company to support local arts and youth educational programming.

"The January 6th insurrection set off two years of astonishing consequences that made reviving the Follies seem like an absolute necessity," quipped Follies co-producer Vicki Reeder, adding, "The revelations from that investigation, on top of worries about climate change, election tampering, book banning, inflation, and local small-town kerfuffles all topped off by an unstoppable COVID virus made it seem imperative to take a good long laugh at our messed-up world."

Reeder continues, "David Hsiao, my talented co-producer, got our writing team together back in March and we've been plotting and writing parodies ever since. We can assure our fans and curious newcomers that we've covered all the bases and that this new satirical show will be a blast We even made a music video to open the show and have expanded our technical capacities to include lyric captions with the vocals and video, so you won't miss a single stinging zinger!"

The updated Follies show, produced and directed by David Hsiao and Vicki Reeder, unites new and former members performing musical satire on stage and in videos. In addition to both Hsiao and Reeder, the cast includes Archana Appanna, Rhea Feldman, Gary DeMoss, Kathryn Holleb, Petrita Lipkin, Rod Sinks, and Casie Walker.

Guest emcees at the Thursday, Oct. 6 performance are Shannon Geary and Scott Hunter, Los Altos Village Association. Friday, Oct. 7, the emcees will be Emma Goss and James Torrez, from KTVU Television News, and on Saturday, Oct. 8, Anna Eshoo, U.S. Representative, and Joe Simitian, Santa Clara County Supervisor, will emcee the performance.

Follies opens with a Preview Night performance, Thursday, October 6. Tickets are $80 per person. There is no reception at the Thursday show. The Friday Opening Night with a casual reception following the show is $125 per person, and the Saturday Gala features a pre- and post-show reception with wine, appetizers, and dessert in the Oak Room at the Los Altos Community Center. Tickets are $150 per person. The Follies event also includes a silent auction at the reception and online.

For reservations and information, visit losaltosstage.org or call Los Altos Stage Company, (650) 941-0551. Bus Barn Theater is located at 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.