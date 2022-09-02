Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Symphony Announces 'Kids Get In Free' RuMBa Foundation Family Concert Next Month

The concert is on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. 

Sep. 02, 2022  

Long Beach Symphony has announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu.

This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children's Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.

Kelly Ruggirello, Long Beach Symphony President, exuded excitement about the return of the Annual Family concert, stating, "Making symphonic music accessible to everyone in the community is an integral part of the mission of the Symphony. We are thrilled to be able to bring back this kind of fun, engaging experience for our community to build memories forever!"

Long Beach Symphony's RuMBa Foundation Family Concert will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Activities on the Terrace Theater Plaza will be held from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, and from 4:00pm until 5pm. The concert will take place from 3:00pm to 4:00 in the Terrace Theater, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. This full afternoon of music and activities is free to anyone under the age of 17 thanks to a grant from the RuMBa Foundation that has partnered with the Long Beach Symphony to make these concerts accessible to all children throughout the region. General adult tickets are available for $20 each. Long Beach Transit is providing free, round-trip transportation from the Michelle Obama Library on a first-come-first-served basis. Limited seating available.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.LongBeachSymphony.org or call (562) 436-3203 ext. 1. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster.





