Long Beach Shakespeare Company's New Works Festival to Come to a Close With 7 New Works

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The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's 2026 New Works Festival will come to a close with seven new works. Th festival is a dynamic celebration of original plays that amplify new voices and reimagine timeless themes, ranging from student-written shorts and psychological thrillers to reimagined Shakespeare.

Shav Versus Whitmore and The Ghosts of The Globe Theatre

September 18 at 8 PM and September 20 at 4 PM

Shav Versus Whitmore

A one-act by Thomas M. Copeland

Can one man rewrite Shakespeare? One room, two men, and a battle of pride, relevance, and wit.

The Ghosts of The Globe Theatre

By Arthur Allison

We are told the true story of how The Globe Theatre burnt down. Back when ghost lights weren't a thing, ghosts had to perform their plays side by side with the players. On June 29, 1613, the performance of Henry the 8th was haunted—not only by ghosts, but also by horrible actors. When the players perform horribly and hog the audience, there is nothing the ghosts can do but feel angry.

Tucked Away

By Joni Ravenna

September 19 at 8 PM and September 20 at 1 PM

Adult content warning.

Four very different young women held captive on the top floor of an abandoned building with no electricity or running water as part of a human trafficking ring must find a way to connect in order to finally break free.

Student New Works

September 20 at 8 PM

With 'Meh' Power Comes Some Responsibility

By Hannah Ko

What happens when five D-list superheroes can't make the cut? Well... they get cut. DUN DUN DUNNN.

This Play Is About Bugs

By Zach Scrima

A dung beetle attempts to talk a mosquito out of entering a human home. A ten-minute play that reimagines the ancient fable "The Ant and the Grasshopper" in a contemporary context, exploring the nature of lateral violence within a marginalized community.

You Into Bad Girls?

By Mara Swanson

A confident sister pretends to be her shy sister at a bar, but her attempt to impress the bartender her sister likes backfires when she leans too far into a fake "bad girl" persona.

Triggerfish

By Mateo Tomas Hercules Gonzalez

When entering their Airbnb, Daniel and Isabella find a woman pointing a gun at them. Misunderstandings and miscommunication ensue as the couple realizes they are in the middle of a strange roleplay between the owners of the Airbnb. An awkward tale of a peculiar situation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 06 Hrs 43 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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