Long Beach Opera Recieves 1.2 Million Grant From Perenchio Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Long Beach Opera has been chosen as a recipient of an unrestricted General Operating Support Grant from the Perenchio Foundation.

This $1.2 million grant will be distributed over three years, providing LBO with funding to fortify its operations and invest in key areas critical to its mission of producing inclusive, relevant and boundary-pushing operatic experiences. These awards provide flexible funding to Los Angeles County arts organizations to bolster their operational resilience, addressing immediate needs, strengthening infrastructure, aid planning from a place of greater confidence and stability, and building capacity for a long-term future in the region.

“These remarkable organizations embody not just artistic excellence, but also a deep, enduring commitment to their communities,” said Perenchio Foundation Chief Executive Officer Stephania Ramirez. “By providing stable, multi-year funding, we are investing in their ability to thrive, innovate, and lead in a landscape where funding can be uncertain. We are honored to support their vision for the future.”

“We are deeply grateful for this vote of confidence in our artistic vision, and in our role within the arts ecosystem of Long Beach and our expanding reach into our Southern California communities. This support from the Perenchio Foundation will allow us to double down on our commitment to artistic innovation within our local community, and help us to achieve a new level of administrative and financial stability,” said LBO's Interim Managing Director, Marjorie Beale.

The funds will support a broad range of operational initiatives and strategic planning efforts, while fostering a more equitable and inclusive work environment for LBO's expanding in-house team and a diverse array of guest artists from different creative disciplines. These efforts will allow LBO to build a more stable foundation for its innovative artistic vision, led by Artistic Director and Chief Creative Officer James Darrah. This grant arrives at a pivotal moment for LBO, as it continues to invest in a fresh strategic direction and prepares to announce its 2025 season next month.

LBO is deeply proud of the hard work its team has put into securing this critical support and looks forward to using the grant to ensure the company's continued success for years to come.

Comments