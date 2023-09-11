Long Beach Camerata Singers To Present Season Opening Gala, September 21

The honorees will be receive Camerata's Beverly O'Neill Arts and Leadership Award.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Long Beach Camerata Singers To Present Season Opening Gala, September 21

Long Beach Camerata Singers will present its season opening Gala event on September 21, 2023 beginning at 6:00pm.  The event will be held at the Long Beach Hyatt Regency Hotel, and will honor Alfredo Velasco, President and CEO of the Long Beach YMCA, Marcelle Epley, President and CEO of the Long Beach Community Foundation, and Rancho Los Cerritos Historic Place.  The honorees will be receive Camerata's Beverly O'Neill Arts and Leadership Award.
 
Alfredo Velasco migrated to the US as a child and was raised in Burbank, where he was active in his local YMCA.  He attended UCLA on a football scholarship and obtained a bachelor's degree in history.  Most of his career has been spent at the YMCA, first in San Diego, and, since 2013, here in Long Beach.  Alfredo is active in many other community organizations, and recently served as the 2022-2023 President of Long Beach Rotary.
 
Marcelle Epley began her career at the Press-Telegram, spending several years leading the paper's marketing efforts.  At Long Beach Transit, she was the organization's first female Chief Administrative Officer, managing a workforce of 750 employees.  Marcelle became President and CEO of Long Beach Community Foundation in 2014 and has been responsible for significant growth in assets and community awareness during her tenure.  A graduate of California State University, Long Beach for both BA and MBA, Marcelle serves on many community boards.  
 
Rancho Los Cerritos, Rancho Los Cerritos is a 4.7 acre historic landmark and museum, comprised of a 178-year-old adobe, lush gardens, rotating exhibitions, research library, and archival collections. Through documentation and interpretation of the layered history of those occupying the greater Long Beach area for over 5,000 years, the Rancho's mission is to honor diverse perspectives, enrich collaborative conversations, and inspire broader understanding.
 
Tickets for the event, which are $250 each, are available online at www.LBCamerata.org or by contacting Camerata's box office at 562-900-2863.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








Recommended For You