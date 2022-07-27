Long Beach Camerata Singers Announces The Catalyst Ensemble

The Long Beach Camerata Singers have announced the formation of The Catalyst Ensemble, an all professional chamber choir. The group will be conducted by Dr. James K. Bass, a Grammy Award winner, and the members of the ensemble will be recruited from the Southern California vocal community, as well as the greater Southwest states. Catalyst will give its premiere performance on November 13, 2022, with the American masterpiece, "Considering Matthew Shepard," the powerful Passion Oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson. This inaugural performance will take place at the Beverly O'Neill Theater in Long Beach, CA. Catalyst will appear again for Camerata's ChoralFest Long Beach in March 2023.



Bass remarked, "Catalyst is a natural outgrowth of the Camerata brand. We see a niche in the Southern California community for an ensemble giving compelling performances of music from Antiquity to the most important compositional voices of today. Catalyst will supplement the already-robust choral community that exists in Southern California." The ensemble seeks to provide Long Beach with acoustically and emotionally transformative live music experiences.



Dr. James K. Bass is the Director of Choral Studies at UCLA, the Artistic Director of Long Beach Camerata Singers, and the Associate Conductor of the professional ensemble, Seraphic Fire. His experience in the professional vocal world has afforded him a unique perspective for creation of this

artistic endeavor.

