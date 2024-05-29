Jenifer Lewis To Join The World Premiere Of AN EVENING WITH MARC SHAIMAN AND HIS MUSIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony, Emmy, Grammy award-winning, and 7-time Oscar-nominated composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman has announced that acclaimed actress and singer Jenifer Lewis will join him for the world premiere of "An Evening with Marc Shaiman and His Music" at The Rady Shell on July 3rd. Following the premiere, the show will travel to venues across the country in 2025.

Celebrating a friendship and collaboration that spans nearly four decades—starting with their early days alongside the incomparable Bette Midler—Jenifer Lewis will grace the stage as a special guest. She is set to perform "I Know Where I've Been," a powerful number that brought audiences to their feet during her tenure in Shaiman's Broadway hit, "Hairspray."

Jenifer's recent show-stopping performance on "American Idol," which concluded with an exuberant high kick worthy of a Rockette, has once again highlighted her dynamic presence and vocal prowess.

“An Evening with Marc Shaiman and His Music” will showcase Shaiman's influential music from iconic films and musicals such as WHEN HARRY MET SALLY, BEACHES, CITY SLICKERS, SISTER ACT, SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE, SOUTH PARK: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, PATCH ADAMS, SMASH, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, ROGERS: The Musical, SOME LIKE IT HOT, THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT, HAIRSPRAY, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN And MARY POPPINS RETURNS among others.

Joining Marc and Jenifer are the San Diego Symphony's 80-piece orchestra, led by esteemed conductor Steven Reineke, and a 100-voice choir featuring talented students from the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and the Coronado School of the Arts. The concert will also feature performances by celebrated vocalists Rory Donovan, Elizabeth Stanley, and Shayna Steele as well as Tony Award-winning Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, who will also make a special appearance.

This event not only marks a highlight in the 2024 cultural calendar but also sets the stage for Marc Shaiman's return to New York, where he will open the TV series-turned-musical "Smash" on Broadway.

Comments