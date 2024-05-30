Circle X Theatre Co. Hosts 2023-2024 Evolving Playwrights Group Live Reading Series

This series celebrates those stories over the last two weekends in June.
Circle X Theatre Co. will present a live reading series from our Evolving Playwrights Group, culminating its 2023-2024 season. Six exceptionally talented playwrights, paired with mentors/playwrights in conversation, were challenged to create the "impossible play," the play they are afraid to write that pushes the borders of language, form, or subject. This series celebrates those stories over the last two weekends in June.
All performances are free to the public
June 22 at 1pm PT
By Peter Kim George
Directed by Kat Yen
June 22 at 7pm PT
By matthew paul olmos
Directed by Michael John Garcés
June 23 at 1pm PT
By Amy Tofte
Directed by Hannah Wolf
June 29 at 1pm PT
By David Johann Kim
Directed by Keiana Richàrd-Bartolome
June 29 at 7pm PT
By Amanda L. Andrei
Directed by Nikki DiLoreto
June 30 at 1pm PT
By Ian Merrigan
Directed by Kat Haan
Mentors/playwrights in conversation: Jiehae Park, Michael John Garcés, Tiffany Colli-Moon, Jim Leonard, JD Pleucker and Anthony Clarvoe.
Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.
For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving2023
