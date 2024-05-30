Circle X Theatre Co. Hosts 2023-2024 Evolving Playwrights Group Live Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circle X Theatre Co. will present a live reading series from our Evolving Playwrights Group, culminating its 2023-2024 season. Six exceptionally talented playwrights, paired with mentors/playwrights in conversation, were challenged to create the "impossible play," the play they are afraid to write that pushes the borders of language, form, or subject. This series celebrates those stories over the last two weekends in June.

All performances are free to the public

June 22 at 1pm PT

Three Brothers

By Peter Kim George

Directed by Kat Yen

June 22 at 7pm PT

Richie never slept, was always up, moving around at night

By matthew paul olmos

Directed by Michael John Garcés

June 23 at 1pm PT

Rain Dog War

By Amy Tofte

Directed by Hannah Wolf

June 29 at 1pm PT

Imagined Noise, a research based conjuring (as performed by the Sawtelle Old Soldier's Home Players)

By David Johann Kim

Directed by Keiana Richàrd-Bartolome

June 29 at 7pm PT

Her Deformation Zone

By Amanda L. Andrei

Directed by Nikki DiLoreto

June 30 at 1pm PT

Anna K is Not Okay

By Ian Merrigan

Directed by Kat Haan

Mentors/playwrights in conversation: Jiehae Park, Michael John Garcés, Tiffany Colli-Moon, Jim Leonard, JD Pleucker and Anthony Clarvoe.

Circle X Theatre Co. is a not-for-profit ensemble of artists dedicated to highly provocative, boldly theatrical productions of new and rarely-seen plays and the development of new works for the stage. We believe in imagination over budget, adrenaline over inertia, irreverence over convention and excellence over all.

For more information visit: https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving2023

Comments