Edward Allen Baker's One-Act Play NORTH OF PROVIDENCE Is Coming To Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024

"North of Providence", a one-act play by Edward Allen Baker, is coming to the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024.

Performance dates listed below:

PREVIEW: Thursday June 6 2024, 5:30 PM | 45 mins

Saturday June 15, 2024, 6:00 PM | 45 mins

Wednesday June 19, 2024, 10:00 PM | 45 mins

Sunday June 23, 2024, 7:00 PM | 45 mins

Friday June 28, 2024, 5:30 PM | 45 mins

All shows will take place at The Stephanie Feury Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Link to buy tickets below:

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10911?tab=tickets

Ticket price is $20. Mature audiences or adult supervision recommended.

In North of Providence, author Edward Allan Baker explores the universal complications we face with our "families of origin." The play details a painful crisis between brother and sister. As the ultimate loss of their father looms, Carol and Bobbie reluctantly coming together in a darkened room as they comb the disarray of their lives to discover what's torn them apart and finally, the truths that keep them together.

Aleksandar Popovic (Starz Power) directs Michael Nardelli (American Crime Story) and Jennifer Gouchoe (Slut Chain) in this revival of Edward Allan Baker's 1980's set tragicomedy, North of Providence. The trio met at the Ivana Chubbuck Studio in LA, where Aleksandar is both a teacher and pupil. Jennifer and Michael began workshopping a scene from Providence earlier this Spring in Chubbuck's master class; their passion and dedication to the material inspired the famed acting coach to urge them to expand their work and put up the show as a one act in the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

