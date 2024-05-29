The Blank Theatre Welcomes Six New Members to its Board of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Blank Theatre in Hollywood has announced the addition of six new members to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. They are Parvesh Cheena, Tim Jo, Marguerite Moreau, Aliza Goldstein, Kit Steinkellner, and Dan Halden.



Said Board Chair Paulo Andrés, “We are thrilled to work with this amazing group of creative and dedicated people, and we are excited about the unique perspectives they each bring to the board. We welcome and celebrate their talents and experiences, and we are excited about how their voices will enhance the culture and future of the Blank Theatre.”



Parvesh Cheena is an actor and producer. He is one of the co-founders of Rasaka Theatre Company in Chicago. His film credits include Barbershop, Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Because I Said So, Definition Please, The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and most recently Sometimes I Think About Dying. His television credits include a variety of live action and voiceover performances, including the reboot of Frasier, Shining Vale, The Mandalorian, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Craig of the Creek, The Goldbergs, Fresh Off the Boat, Outsourced, The Big Bang Theory, The Conners, and Centaurworld. He appears as Couch in the Wondery Kids musical podcast Melon’s House Party. He serves as an Ambassador for the AAPI Victory Alliance, is the SAG-AFTRA representative on the National Board for the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA), and he served for a decade on the LA Local Board of SAG-AFTRA during the merger of the two unions. He is an ensemble member of IAMA Theatre Company.



Tim Jo is an actor from Houston, TX. He began his career with a supporting role in the film Bandslam and has since been a part of the main cast for several TV shows including Glory Daze (TBS), The Neighbors (ABC), and Pitch (FOX). His notable supporting roles include a multiple season arc on the NBC drama This Is Us. He appears in season two of the Hulu Original Reasonable Doubt, playing private investigator Daniel Kim. He is passionate about teaching acting classes to underprivileged students through the nonprofit RenewLA. He was introduced to The Blank in 2009 through the Young Playwrights Festival and has been participating in the festival ever since. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife, two children, and dog.



Marguerite Moreau made her feature film debut as a teenager in Disney’s beloved film franchise The Mighty Ducks. Other film credits include Wet Hot American Summer, Queen of the Damned, Easy, Runaway Jury, Beverly Hills Chihuahua,Douchebag, Paddleton, and Easier with Practice. Her television work includes the mini-series Firestarter 2, Life As We Know It, What About Brian, Mad Men, Parenthood, Grey’s Anatomy, and Showtime’s Shameless. Moreau recently reprised the role of “Katie” in both seasons of the Netflix Wet Hot American Summerreboot, and the role of “Connie” in the Disney reboot of The Mighty Ducks. She co-founded and was a board member of The Young Progressive Majority (YPM), a vote-local non-profit that was created to inform Angelenos who to vote for and how, all the way down the ticket.



Aliza Goldstein is an award-winning Southern California-based playwright creating timely, confrontational work about searching for oneself in the 21st century. She graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Dramatic Writing and received the faculty-selected John Golden Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Playwriting. With The Blank, Aliza is a four-time YPF winner for Izzy Icarus Fell Off the World (2008), Other People’s Garden Gnomes (2009), Allan Chang is a Totally Bogus Ghost (2010), and Like a Dog in Space (2011). The Blank’s 2016 mainstage production of her play A Singular Theywon the LA Drama Critics Circle’s Ted Schmidt Award for Best New Play. She has served on the YPF selection committee since 2016 and has mentored winning playwrights since 2019.



Kit Steinkellner is a television writer who created and was executive producer of the Facebook Watch half-hour series Sorry for Your Loss starring Elizabeth Olsen, which ran for two seasons on the platform. She has also written and developed projects for Amazon, FX, Showtime, Hulu, Starz and Netflix, and as a screenwriter, she has developed projects for Netflix, Lionsgate, and Sony. As a playwright, her work has been produced off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons Peter Jay Sharp Theater, at the Old Globe in San Diego, the Kennedy Center, and Boston Court in Pasadena.



Dan Halden is a longtime public servant in LA with roots in the arts, politics, and government. He graduated with honors from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and studied at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York before moving to the West Coast. He has held numerous leadership positions in local political offices and campaigns and has over a decade of service to the City of Los Angeles in various capacities, including in the fields of communications, placemaking, economic development, and public works. He has been instrumental in numerous arts initiatives including the 2015 establishment of Hollywood Theatre Row (in partnership with Daniel Henning and the Blank Theatre); producing staged readings in City Council chambers (in partnership with the Fountain Theatre); and numerous LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations, festivities, and performances. He is a graduate of The Rautenberg New Leaders Project (NLP), a program of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles; Equality California Leadership Institute; and the CalEnviroVoters Clean Leadership Academy. He is a member of the Emerging Leaders Fellowship, an annual initiative of the International Downtown Association which works to train the next generation of urban area leaders.

