Long Beach Camerata Singers Announces Its 2022-2023 Season

The Long Beach Camerata Singers will return to the stage for the 2022-2023 season, with a schedule of 5 self-produced concerts plus 2 engagements with the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. The Long Beach Camerata Singers will also debut its new professional chamber group; The Catalyst Ensemble. Both ensembles will be led by Grammy-award winning Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass.



OPENING NIGHT GALA

Thursday, October 6, 2022, Terrace Theater Lobby

Long Beach Camerata will host its annual Opening Night Gala Event on October 6th, with great cocktails, food and entertainment. When the community comes together to support choral music, everyone benefits. This year, LBCS will honor Public Affairs Professional and Philanthropist Mark Guillen, Long Beach Harbor Commissioner Sharon Weissman, and the RuMBa Foundation, with the Beverly O'Neill Arts and Leadership Award.

CAMERATA PEACE PROJECT VI

Sunday, October 9, 2022, LBPAC Arena Lobby

LBCS will begin its season with an examination of how we co-exist together, with a focus on the LGBTQIA+ community. The concert will be anchored by excerpts from "Considering Matthew Shepard," as well as other pieces that reflect both the pain and joy of learning to live in our diverse community. The theme of Peace Project VI is "Community."



CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD

Sunday, Nov 14, 2022, Beverly O'Neill Theater

Extending the important conversation started in LBCS' Peace Project performance, LBCS will perform a fully staged version of this important contemporary Oratorio by Craig Hella Johnson in its entirety. This performance will debut Camerata's new professional chamber ensemble, the Catalyst Chamber Singers, to the community.

HANDEL'S MESSIAH

Thursday, Dec 22, 2022 + Friday, Dec 23, 2022, Beverly O'Neill Theater

Say "Hallelujah" as we ring in the holidays with this annual tradition, now in its 15th year! This year LBCS will partner with the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra and professional soloists to bring you two performances of this holiday classic.

CHORALFEST LONG BEACH

Sunday, March 26, 2023, Beverly O'Neill Theater

In 2023, Choralfest boasts exquisitely crafted choral music presented by the Catalyst Ensemble for their second performance of the season. The main Camerata chorus is engaged to perform Carmina Burana with the Long Beach Symphony simultaneously. See below for our other performances.

AN EVENING OF SONG

May 13th, 2023, Beverly O'Neill Theater

An Evening of Song displays a lively performance of solos, ensembles and choruses that showcases the talents and personalities of the individual singers within Long Beach Camerata. This upbeat event is full of surprises and spontaneity.



OTHER APPEARANCES

Long Beach Symphony Holiday Pops Saturday, Dec 17, 2022 - Long Beach Camerata Singers will continue the tradition of singing your most beloved holiday music.

Long Beach Symphony's "Carmina Burana"- Saturday, March 11, 2023 Long Beach Camerata in conjunction with the Long Beach Symphony will perform the first fully orchestrated version of this crowd-pleasing favorite for the first time in Long Beach in 20 years!

LBCS will introduce its new loyalty program- LBCS has designed a benefit package that includes season subscriptions, free parking, exclusive pre- concert receptions, branded gifts, restaurant discounts, bring-a-guest free ticket privileges, and an occasional bag of fresh baked cookies. One's membership ensures the continuation of choral music in Long Beach, today, and for future generations.