Loft Ensemble Will Present NO DESIRE TO SUFFER TWICE Beginning Next Month

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the final production of its 11th season, to be staged in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's Second Stage), the world premiere of No Desire to Suffer Twice by Cris Eli Blak. Directed by Matt Lorenzo (with assistant direction by Matthew Scheel), the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Xanxan Beneche, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, Harry Fakoura, Leah Haile, Andre Lamone, Thando Skwatsha, and Esteban Vasquez. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, August 9, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, September 1.



Two brothers dream of going to Harvard Business School. Brendan was accepted but Cedric, the better student, was rejected. When Cedric learns that Brendan has been hiding his acceptance letter and the truth of how he was admitted, the brothers must face a betrayal from which they may never recover.



Scenic design is by Madilyn Sweeten Durrie, lighting and sound design is by Matthew Scheel, costume design is by Bridget Avildsen, and properties designer is Natasha Renae Potts. Production and stage manager is Cassandra Carmona; technical director is Matthew Scheel. Production photography is by Sean Durrie and graphic design is by Bree Pavey, who also serves as producer.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153.



Sawyer's Playhouse at Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Loft Ensemble consistently offers high energy and groundbreaking productions. It has won several Valley Theatre Awards including Best Lighting Design and Artistic Director Achievement (2018) and Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Company Ensemble (2019). The company has won two Ovation Awards (2015), Best Ensemble at the New York International Fringe Festival (2013), and back-to-back Hollywood Fringe Festival Producers' Encore! Awards (2015 and 2016). Two Loft productions earned a combined five nominations for the 2016 BroadwayWorld Awards as well as 10 nominations in 2017, nine nominations in 2018, and nine nominations in 2019 for the Valley Theatre Awards.

