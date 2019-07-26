Loft Ensemble Presents OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET By Stephen Adly Guirgis

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the first production of its eighth season, Our Lady of 121st Street by Stephen Adly Guirgis.

Under the direction of Adam Chambers, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Anderson, Bridget Avildsen, Ela Castillo, Nandi Chapman, Brett Clevenger, Noah Copfer, Paige Gallagher, Barbera Ann Howard, Zenarra James, Mark Leclerc, Brian Majestic, Kristian Maxwell-McGeever, Mphatso Mgongira, Ignacio Navarro, Chris Oliver, Kevin Padilla, La'Vel Stacy, Abbygail Williams, Jared Wilson, and Nora Yessayan. Opening is set for Saturday, August 10, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, September 15 only.



In the play, a diverse group of people return to New York to mourn and celebrate the life of their mentor only to find that her body is missing.



Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Alyssa Gorach, and sound design is by Adam Chambers and Tor Brown. Assistant director is Madylin Sweeten Durrie and the stage manager is Scottie Joyce Smith. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers and Victoria Anne Greenwood, and Bree Pavey produces for Loft Ensemble.



General admission is $20 with $10 tickets available for students with valid I.D. The regular performance schedule is Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. The Loft Ensemble is now located at 11031 Camarillo Street in North Hollywood, 91602.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You