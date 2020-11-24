Liza Weil, Josh Stamberg Star In L.A. Theatre Works Audio Recording Of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play - Liza Weil (Gilmore Girls, How to Get Away with Murder) and Josh Stamberg (Drop Dead Diva, Parenthood, The Affair) star in the newest L.A. Theatre Works state-of-the-art audio recording, a biting satire by newly-named MacArthur Fellow Larissa Fasthorse.

A roast of well-meaning political correctness, The Thanksgiving Play puts the American origin story in the comedy-crosshairs: Three "woke," White thespians are tasked with devising an elementary school pageant about the first Thanksgiving, while avoiding any culturally appropriative missteps.



The cast also features LATW regulars Ellis Greer and Mark Jude Sullivan. The recording was directed by Rosalind Ayres.



The recording includes access to a Zoom interview with the playwright.



According to AudioFile magazine, "L.A. Theatre Works sets the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings." The Philadelphia Inquirer calls L.A. Theatre Works "a national theatrical treasure."



The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S.; daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network; and weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world.



Access on sale now at https://latw.org/digital-season.

