Listen: Latino Theater Company Releases OFFSTAGE/UNMASKED Podcast

The Latino Theater Company is launching a new, company-produced and hosted podcast series, Offstage/Unmasked, that will feature monthly, bravely curious conversations with Latinx theater artists across the country.

Season One is titled "The State of Latinx Theater: A Year Into Covid." We shut down, we masked up, we went online, we connected, and we're still here. How has Covid impacted our programming? What's kept us going? When are we coming back to the stage, and what changes do we need to make to get there?

The series kicks off today, Monday, April 12, with Latino Theater Company artistic director José Luis Valenzuela in discussion with Rosalba Rolón, artistic director of Bronx-based Pregones Theater Company.

Listen below!

New episodes will be released on the second Monday of every month, with future guests to be announced.

Now celebrating its 35th year, the Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. The Latino Theater Company has operated the City of Los Angeles-owned Los Angeles Theatre Center since 2006. During that time, the company has produced 155 plays, created over 4,125 jobs and helped 938 nonprofit organizations by providing space and the resources. The City, recognizing the Latino Theater Company for its "effective first-class theater center operations," recently extended the company's initial 20-year lease for an additional 30 years, through 2056.