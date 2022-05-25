Lisa Loeb, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Kether Donohue, and More Took Part in THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS This Weekend

On May 23, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nation's entertainment industry came together in Los Angeles for The 24 Hour Musicals, the intensive theatrical endeavor where stars from Broadway, film and TV come together to write, compose, rehearse and perform four original musicals within 24 hours at the Bourbon Room.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals began the night before the show at a kick-off event hosted and sponsored by Neuehouse. Performers, composers, directors, choreographers, music directors, musicians and production staff gathered for a brief talent orientation where they shared special talents, skills, desires, and a song. Writers and composers decamped to craft 15-20 minute musicals overnight; at 9 AM, actors received their roles and directors, choreographers and musicians began rehearsal. At 8 PM, they debuted in front of a sold-out crowd.

"We are so happy to be here at the Bourbon Room," said artistic director Mark Armstrong after referencing that this is their first time in front of a live audience in two and a half years.

From the stage, Armstrong shared insight into the process that took place the night before. Armstrong said they all brought "a prop such as bongos, a neck brace, or a Gracie & Frankie poker set." They also brought "costumes such as a skeleton onesie or a rainbow bodysuit," shared "special skills such as burping, double-jointed, a crying baby impression" and revealed "something they always wanted to do on stage such as playing a singing narrator, a character that is not human or singing until I die."

Actors who participated in this year's event included Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Angelique Cabral (UNDONE, Life in Pieces), Mina Sundwall (Lost in Space), Garrett Clayton(Teen Beach Movie), Rebecca Naomi Jones (American Idiot), Kether Donohue (Pitch Perfect), Andrew Leeds (Barry, The Dropout), Mary Faber (Parks and Recreation), Gracie Gillam (Teen Beach Movie), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda), Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery), Timm Sharp (Enlightened), Paravi (@pxrxvi), Rena Strober(Wicked), Erica Chamblee (House of Cards), John Arthur Hill (The Good Shepherd), Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon), J. Elaine Marcos (Annie); writers and composers Lisa Loeb, Emily Kinney, Lindsey Kraft, J. Holtham, Brad Silnutzer and Joey Orton, Steve Yockey, Allie Levitan, Rachel Axler and Adam Blau; directors Gordon Greenberg, Jaki Bradley, Michael John Garcés and Ryann Bergmann; choreographers John Carrafa and Kitty McNamee; music supervisor Mark T Evans, music directors Ryan Bergmann, Dwight Rivera, Elizabeth Curtin, Jennifer Lucy Cook and Angela Parrish + a live band!

The first musical of the evening was "Things We'll Never Have Time To Do," which follows three women trapped in an elevator (Angelique Cabral, Mina Sundwall, and Shannon Purser) and how their different personalities and experiences become interconnected. This musical is narrated onstage by Andrew Leeds. "The Things We'll Never Have Time To Do" was written by Lindsey Kraft and Steve Yockey and directed by Ryan Bergmann with music direction by Dwight Rivera and choreography by Kitty McNamee.

Next up was "The Cow," which tells the story of a farmer (Mary Faber) who enlists the help of a superhero assassin (Erica Chamblee) to catch the villain (Garrett Clayton) and his henchman (Lily Brooks O'Briant) who stole her therapy cow, Milky (Mary Chieffo). "The Cow" was written by Rachel Axler with music by Adam Blau and directed by Michael John Garces with music direction by Elizabeth Curtin and choreography by John Carrafa.

Opening up the second act was "Super Squad!," which featured a group of superheroes including Brainwave (John Arthur Hill), X-Ray (Gracie Gillam), Rainbow (Rebecca Naomi Jones), Distracto (Timm Sharp), and Motivator (J. Elaine Marcos). All is status quo until one member of the group proclaims their wish to be rid of their crime-fighting duties and need for "the simple life." "Super Squad!" was written by J. Holtham, Emily Kinney, and Lisa Loeb and directed by Gordon Greenberg with music direction by Jennifer Lucy Cook and choreography by John Carrafa.

The final musical was "The Trial of 4 Loko." The scene opened with Four Loko (Jason Michael Snow) on the stand for the trial of People vs. Four Loko in the decision to reach the verdict on whether or not Four Loko would be able to hold all of their ingredients. Through the trial, Four Loko finds solitude in other banned characters including a Clown (Kether Donahue), a Tide pod (Paravi), and the book, Animal Farm (Gabrielle Ruiz) who bonded over their shared canceling. "The Trial of 4 Loko" was written by Joey Orton, Allie Levitan, and Brad Silnutzer and directed by Jaki Bradley with music direction by Angela Parrish and choreography by Kitty McNamee.

The proceeds from the night benefitted The 24 Hour Plays' programs--including The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a free professional intensive for early-career artists)--and helped support the organization's ongoing non-profit work, including partner productions of The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals around the world.

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will also return in person this fall for the 22nd year.; in July, the company's annual free professional intensive, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, brings together 43 early-career artists for a weeklong experience culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Season Three of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues is ongoing and licensed partner productions are planned around the world.