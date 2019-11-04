Linda 'Peaches' Tavani Of Legendary Peaches & Herb Duo Headlines Los Angeles Vibrato Jazz

Multiple Grammy award nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani is set to reunite with her fans for a pre-Valentine 2020 performance. Linda will perform her new songs and the classics that made her a household name on February 13, 2020, at the famed Herb Alpert Vibrato Jazz Club in Los Angeles.

"I'm so excited to headline this venue in February and share my new music with everyone," says Linda.

Fresh on the heels of the annual WOW JAM charity event in October sponsored by Tavani's famed WOW JAM foundation, Linda's mission is to inspire youth and the underserved community. Wow Jam has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people in inner cities and to the poorest communities around the world.

"It is always a celebration at a WOW JAM outreach," shares Tavani. "Despite the fires in the San Fernando Valley, over 1,000 people joined us at Brand Park. We had fun giving away food, prizes, bike repairs, makeovers, hair cuts, over 300 boxes of groceries, and encouragement to all who attended."

While being half of the multi-platinum duo Peaches & Herb, Tavani has sold over nine million records with eight charting songs, three number one hits, and a Grammy nomination. Notable chart toppers are "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love," which all became massive hits and are still heard around the world every day on the radio, in movies, television shows and commercials.

For tickets to the Vibrato Jazz performance and more information, please visit LindaPeaches.com.

http://www.vibratogrilljazz.com/events/2020/02/13/linda-peaches





