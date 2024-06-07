Hollywood Heritage Museum Will Celebrate Pride With Judy Garland Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join in at the Hollywood Heritage Museum (2100 N Highland Ave) for "End of the Rainbow," a special PRIDE celebration honoring Judy Garland's 102nd birthday, 85 years of MGM’s “The Wizard of Oz,” and global launch of Vince Spinnato’s latest fragrance, “Judy in Oz.”

This exclusive event also serves as the closing party for the “Meet the Stars: 100 Years of MGM Studios and the Golden Age of Hollywood” exhibit. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to view “Wizard of Oz” artifacts from private collectors and a Joseff of Hollywood tiara worn by Judy for an “Annie Get Your Gun” costume test.

In celebration of Judy Garland and PRIDE, Vince Spinnato, the creator of the official “Judy” eau de parfum, will be hosting the global launch of his new “Judy in Oz” body mist. Guests will be the first to experience this new fragrance, available for purchase during the event in the Hollywood Heritage Museum Shop.

Special guests Joey Luft and Vanessa O’Neill of the Garland family will join the celebration, along with Sid Krofft, appearing after his live Instagram session onsite. Sid toured with Judy for “Miss Show Business.”

“‘Judy in Oz’ body mist is my newest love letter to Judy Garland in honor of her fans and the iconic role that continues to touch our hearts. I’m thrilled to host my global launch of ‘Judy in Oz’ on Sunday, June 9th, alongside her family, friends, and loyal fans at the Hollywood Heritage Museum, the oldest surviving motion picture studio structure in Hollywood,” said Vince Spinnato, Creator of “Judy” Eau de Parfum.

“Our museum is honored to be an exclusive nonprofit retailer of Vince’s fine fragrances. His heart and creativity shine through lovingly crafted scents honoring their namesakes. Judy Garland is arguably the most iconic of Hollywood legends. It’s fitting we celebrate her spirit together,” said Bonnie Tseng, Hollywood Heritage Board.

Thanks to Vince Spinnato’s generosity and dedication to preserving history, event guests will have exclusive access to the unreleased “Judy in Oz” body mist at the Hollywood Heritage Museum Shop and online.

Ticket holders will have a final chance to see the Hollywood Heritage Museum’s exquisite “Meet the Stars: 100 Years of MGM Studios and the Golden Age of Hollywood” exhibit, featuring rare artifacts from Jean Harlow, Hedy Lamarr, Mae West, Carole Lombard, Lucille Ball, Ann Miller, Oliver Hardy, and more.

Tickets start at $50 online at HollywoodHeritage.org and help the Museum with much needed funds to support restoration of the over 110 year old Museum structure, “The Barn,” which serves as a historical landmark destination to educate the public about the origins and namesakes of the industry that made Hollywood the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The event is within walking distance of the HOLLYWOOD PRIDE parade. Attendees are encouraged to dress in PRIDE, “Judy,” “Wizard of Oz,” 1920’s, or Hollywood-themed attire.

