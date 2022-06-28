Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Boombox present Peanut Butter Wolf + Dj Nu-mark + Inka One + Ben Diggin + Analog on July 16, 2022.

Part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park

Reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting

Peanut Butter Wolf is an LA-based DJ and founder of the independent record label Stones Throw Records.

DJ Nu-Mark is a producer, turntablist and member of the legendary hip hop group Jurassic 5.

A 20+ year DJ veteran, Inka One's signature blend of proper hip hop, future beats, & dusty breaks, has brought him from tiny mid-city dive bars to rowdy festival stages in France to the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Based in Southern California, Ben Diggin is a co-founder/resident DJ of Boombox. His style is influenced by all the great DJs/musicians to come out of the West Coast.

Known for both his deep music selections and intricate cuts, Analog has evolved from being a student of DJ culture into one of the scene's brightest innovators, and he has recently become an official staff member at Los Angeles' premiere DJ school: the Beat Junkie Institute of Sound.

Peanut Butter Wolf, DJ Nu-Mark, Inka One Ben Diggin and Analog, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

July 16, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel, Facebook & Twitch.

https://www.facebook.com/Levitt.LA/

https://www.twitch.tv/levittlosangeles

https://www.youtube.com/c/LevittLosAngeles

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at Levitt Foundation: www.levitt.org