Levitt Pavilion And Southern Soul Spinners Present Joe Bataan, Westside Crew, & Ruben Molina

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park, and Southern Soul Spinners present Joe Bataan, Westside Crew, & Ruben Molina on July 9, 2022.

Joe Bataan - Called the "king of Latin soul" for his highly personal and prophetic merger of salsa and soul music, Joe Bataan is most known for his 1967 Fania Records release "Gypsy Woman" which anticipated the emergence of disco and for his influential 1975 Salsoul Records release, "Afrofilipino," featuring his unique orchestral/afro/Cuban/salsa/disco sound.

Westside Crew, LA's premier party band, combining the best in Top 40, Old School Funk, R&B, Rock and Latin music, This is truly a family affair with lead vocals shared by the brother and sister team of Tim and Jacqueline Lennon with another set of siblings, Ben Gapasin on bass and Rudy Gapasin on alto saxaphone and vocals.

Ruben Molina, a passionate soul music enthusiast and founder of the "Southern Soul Spinners" DJ collective, he'll get MacArthur Park grooving to standards like Brenton Wood's "Where Were You and rarer finds like "It's Not That Easy" by Ruben Bell & the Casanovas. Rarely does a dance hall DJ set become a musical history lesson.

Just one of the free summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park

2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

July 9, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/joe-bataan-westside-crew-ruben-molina-tickets-370911134187

Concerts will be live streamed on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel, Facebook & Twitch.

https://www.facebook.com/Levitt.LA/

https://www.twitch.tv/levittlosangeles

https://www.youtube.com/c/LevittLosAngeles