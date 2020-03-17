Leslie Sacks Gallery is Temporarily Closed

Leslie Sacks Gallery has released the following statement regarding its closure:

By now you have received countless emails of this nature. The impact of the Covid-19 health crisis has permeated every industry and aspect of life. Given this, Leslie Sacks Gallery will be closing to the public temporarily in order to comply with the recommended course of social distancing and reduced public interaction. We remain readily available and accessible through our website lesliesacks.com, by email gallery@lesliesacks.com and via Instagram.

Please consider ways to continue to support one another, our communities and culture at large. We must keep our spirits lifted and hopeful as we navigate these challenging times and look ahead to a brighter future.

We will advise as soon as we are able to reopen the gallery to the public and resume regular operation. In the meantime, we look forward to continuing business and serving you through digital means.

Be well + stay healthy.





