Learn How to Write Your Own Solo Show with Award-Winning Writer Dara Frazier and Towne Street Theater

Have you ever dreamt of writing your own solo show? Learn how to tell your story!

Towne Street Theatre (TST) hosts award-winning stage and screen writer Dara Frazier for a one-day workshop on Saturday, August 10th from 10am to 4pm at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre Los Angeles in Hollywood. You'll learn the fundamentals of character development, pacing and audience engagement. By the end of the session, you'll have the framework for an engaging show that's authentic to the story you want to tell.

"Every actor should have a solo show that showcases their skills and unique life experiences in this ever-changing entertainment industry," said Frazier. "This workshop will simplify the writing process to spark fun creativity."

Class registration $175 and can be purchased here. Payment plans and some scholarships are available. For information, please email tstsubmit@townestreetla.org.

Towne Street Theatre is Los Angeles' premier African American theatre company. It is celebrating 31 years of compelling, inspiring, and thought-provoking performances that celebrate black and other diverse storytellers. For more information, please visit https://www.townestreetla.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

