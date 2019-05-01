Leaky Faucet and Sons Returns to Hollywood Fringe with ANNA ST. HESIA DREAMS

Anna struggles to wake up from an anesthesia-related coma in Anna St. Hesia Dreams, an hour-long one-woman play coming to the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June. She tells a story of artists who create tourist destinations in the dreams of a dragon, which parallels and connects with her own. This is Leaky Faucet & Son's second year producing at Fringe.

Anna St. Hesia Dreams is storytelling cocktail, weaving seemingly unrelated tales into something that is as surreal as it is moving and relatable. It is especially interested in exploring the boundaries of fantasy and reality, as commented on by writer/director Drew Petriello: "It's perfectly normal to want to escape from reality - especially during hard times - but it can be taken too far. Anna has taken refuge in her dreams to the detriment of real life. I think we all know that desire to retreat so strongly, though most of us don't follow through."

Anna St. Hesia Dreams stars Jinny Ryann, recipient of the Actors Awards 2018 "Best Performance" award for her role in the indie feature, Melrose. It is written and directed by Drew Petriello, who wrote a play performed at last year's Fringe, How to Be Lazy and Not Feel Guilty.

Preview is Friday 6/7 at 8:30PM. Regular performances are Saturday 6/15 at 2PM, Wednesday 6/19 at 8:30PM, Friday 6/21 at 6:30PM, and Sunday 6/23 at 10:30PM

Tickets are on sale now! Preview is pay-what-you-can. Regular performances are $12.

All performances are an hour long and will be at the Flight Theatre at the Complex Hollywood - 6472 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Leaky Faucet & Sons is a Los Angeles based production company founded by Chapman University alumni.





