Laura Rohrman's HOBOKEN Announced At Hollywood Fringe

The Waverly Writers Collective proudly presents the West Coast premiere of Hoboken by Laura Rohrman ("Reporter Girl," The Brick Theater)

Hoboken is a taut, high-stakes thriller inspired by true events. A devastatingly brutal tale of passionate yet toxic love and unthinkable acts that mirrors a deeply wounded society we live in today.

Jack and Erica find love after a one-night stand leaves them hopelessly trying to uncover more of each other. Erica wants to be a famous actress and Jack, a mysterious Irishman, has the money to make her dreams come true - until a Russian screenplay, two million dollars in unmarked bills and taboo desires threaten to tear them apart. How much is too much?

"I've always been scared of this play. I wrote it, almost with blinders on, allowing the characters to be as imperfect and as crazy as they needed to be." Laura Rohrman, Playwright

Dorie Theatre at The Complex Hollywood, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd. Tickets are $20 and available online: www.HHF19.org/6006

Hoboken was developed with RCL Writers Group, The Fold and The New School Alumni Project/DAP Lab with Fritz Brekeller at the helm. It was selected for Rising Sun Theater Company's Under Rehearsed Reading Series in 2015 and produced as a sold-out workshop at Shelter Studios, NYC with Double Down Productions /Tony White in 2018.

Laura Rohrman (Playwright) is a New York City playwright, actor, and a choreographer who grew up in Northern CA. Full-length plays include Reporter Girl about the life of her cartoonist grandmother Dale Messick who created the comic strip Brenda Starr Reporter (The Brick; O'Neill semi-finalist; Weissberger Award Nominee; Princess Grace Finalist; Austin Film Festival 2nd Rounder) My Life As You (Studio 54/Producers Club II, Playwrights First Finalist) and Hoboken (Rising Sun Theater's Reading Series; Shetler/Double Down). One-acts include The Samuel French Festival Finalists Below 14th and Without. Publications: Smith and Kraus The Best Women's Stage Monologues 2017 and Drama Notebook for the Lenape Plays. Laura teaches a playwriting program to kids in New York City. Dramatist Guild Member. MFA: New School for Drama/Actors Studio Drama School, NYC.

https://newplayexchange.org/users/1786/laura-rohrman

Fritz Brekeller (Director) has worked extensively in the soap opera world, winning multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, most recently this past May, as part of the directing team at CBS's The Young and the Restless. THEATER: He received a 2016 NY Innovative Theater award for Outstanding Direction of Scott C. Sickles' Composure at the Workshop Theater. Among his many other theater credits, includes two past collaborations with playwright Laura Rohrman: My Life as You and The Elevator: Secret Thoughts. He also conceived the musical revue Foxy Ladies Love/Boogie 70's Explosion, which played to sold-out crowds at the legendary Duplex in Greenwich Village. TV: ABC's All My Children. FILM: What Would Bear Do? and the short, Through the Morning. WEB: season 4 of the indie soap, Empire and the pilot for the off-off Broadway spoof, Off-Off Kilter.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You