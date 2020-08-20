Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording of Fully-Staged Production of SOLITUDE by Evelina Fernández
SOLITUDE will be available to view on demand for 10 days: Aug. 25-Sept. 3.
Solitude - The Latino Theater Company presents an archival video showing of its 2009 production. Inspired by "The Labyrinth of Solitude," a collection of essays on Mexican thought and identity by Nobel Prize winner Octavio Paz, Solitude explores love, death, destiny and family through a contemporary lens, accompanied by live music from cellist Semyon Kobialka.
WHO:
• Written by Evelina Fernández
• Directed by José Luis Valenzuela
• Starring Robert Beltran, Evelina Fernández, Fidel Gomez, Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez
• Cello accompaniment by Semyon Kobialka
• Choreography by Urbanie Lucero
• Set and Lighting Design by François-Pierre Couture
• Costume Design by Nikki Delhomme
• Sound Design by John Zalewski
• Projections by Christopher Ash
• Presented by The Latino Theater Company
WHEN:
• ON DEMAND: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
• A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, and remain available on demand for 10 days.
HOW:
Streaming at https://www.thelatc.org/
TICKET PRICE:
FREE
OTHER:
Performed in English with Spanish subtitles
Photo Credit: Christopher Ash