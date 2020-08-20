Latino Theater Company Streams Archival Recording of Fully-Staged Production of SOLITUDE by Evelina Fernández

SOLITUDE will be available to view on demand for 10 days: Aug. 25-Sept. 3.

Solitude - The Latino Theater Company presents an archival video showing of its 2009 production. Inspired by "The Labyrinth of Solitude," a collection of essays on Mexican thought and identity by Nobel Prize winner Octavio Paz, Solitude explores love, death, destiny and family through a contemporary lens, accompanied by live music from cellist Semyon Kobialka.



WHO:



• Written by Evelina Fernández

• Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

• Starring Robert Beltran, Evelina Fernández, Fidel Gomez, Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas, Lucy Rodriguez

• Cello accompaniment by Semyon Kobialka

• Choreography by Urbanie Lucero

• Set and Lighting Design by François-Pierre Couture

• Costume Design by Nikki Delhomme

• Sound Design by John Zalewski

• Projections by Christopher Ash

• Presented by The Latino Theater Company



WHEN:

• ON DEMAND: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Thursday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

• A follow-up, online conversation with the artists will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, and remain available on demand for 10 days.



HOW:

Streaming at https://www.thelatc.org/



TICKET PRICE:

FREE



OTHER:

Performed in English with Spanish subtitles

Photo Credit: Christopher Ash

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You