Latino Theater Company Seeks Play Submissions For Virtual Reading Series

Submit your play! The Latino Theater Company is hosting the Unmasking New Works Online Reading Series to be held on its online platforms this fall. All playwrights based in Los Angeles are eligible for consideration to participate in the company's third annual professional readings series that shines a spotlight on L.A.'s most exciting voices.



Playwrights are asked to submit one full-length play with content or theme that reflects the full range of diverse communities and life in Los Angeles and the larger Southwest, and that resonates with the urgency of our times. The company is particularly interested in supporting BIPOC playwrights and the stories of underrepresented communities.



The Latino Theater Company operates the Los Angeles Theatre Center, a five-stage performing arts complex in downtown Los Angeles, where its mission is to provide a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to a more vibrant future.



The Latino Theater Company receives a high volume of scripts for its annual reading series and highly considers accepted finalists when building its producing seasons. Interested playwrights should familiarize themselves with the company's producing history at the Los Angeles Theatre Center to see if their play aligns with the company's mission.



Please send scripts for consideration by July 31, 2020, to literary@thelatc.org, and include the following information on a separate cover sheet: first and last name; mailing address; email address; phone number; title of play; number of characters; brief synopsis of play; and previous production history, if any, Only one script per playwright will be accepted.

