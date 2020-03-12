Laguna Playhouse Presents THE OFFICIAL BLUES BROTHERS REVUE and ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH Tribute To John Denver

Laguna Playhouse presents two amazing musical experiences to start your Spring on the "right note," the hand-clapping, foot-stompin' good time that can only be the "Blues Brothers" in THE OFFICIAL BLUES BROTHERS REVUE; and the gorgeous and timeless songs of the legendary John Denver in ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH, beginning Thursday, March 26 and continuing through Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

THE OFFICIAL BLUES BROTHERS REVUE

March 26 - 29, 2020

There have been many imitators, but there is only one duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to don the official hat and sunglasses and walk in the legendary footsteps of Jake and Elwood Blues. Wayne Catania and Kieron Lafferty capture the infectious humor and unbridled spirit of the Blues Brothers like no one since John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd walked the stage. Backed by a powerhouse band, they'll give you a show to remember, backed with classic hits from the Blues Brothers catalogue. Upbeat and uplifting, The Official Blues Brothers Revue is fun for all ages.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

April 2 - 5, 2020

Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and John Denver tribute artist extraordinaire. He has wowed crowds, sold out theatres nationwide and played twice for John Denver's own "Windstar Foundation" in Aspen, Colorado. Ted performs all of John Denver's greatest hits including: "Take Me Home Country Roads," "Leaving on a Jet Plane," "Rocky Mountain High," "Annie's Song," "Thank God I'm A Country Boy" and more! Performing alongside Ted will be award-winning fiddle player and background vocalist Amy Daves. An amazing artist who began playing the fiddle at age five, she has toured with superstar artists including Blake Shelton.

THE BLUES BROTHERS REVUE will perform Thursday, March 26 & Friday, March 27 at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 28 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, March 29 at 1:00pm

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH will perform Thursday, April 2 & Friday, April 3 at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 4 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, April 5 at 1pm.

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $50.00 - $65.00 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





