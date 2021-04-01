Laguna Playhouse Presents In Southern California Premiere Of SITTING AND TALKING

Laguna Playhouse has announced that Playhouse favorites Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick will reunite in the Southern California premiere of SITTING AND TALKING.

Created and written specifically for the zoom platform, Lia Romeo's charming, deeply heartfelt play follows a man and woman in their 60s as they navigate the vulnerable, awkward, and sometimes hilarious path to companionship via online dating during quarantine. Film and TV star Dan Lauria, (Jack Arnold in "The Wonder Years," Broadway's Lombardi), is joined by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Wendie Malick ("Hot in Cleveland," "Just Shoot Me"), and the piece is directed by James Glossman.

SITTING AND TALKING will stream beginning Friday, April 16 through Sunday, May 2 at lagunaplayhouse.com.

"We are overjoyed that Dan and Wendie are teaming together to present this moving Southern California premiere play. They are two of our Playhouse treasures and under the direction of James Glossman, Lia Romeo's new play is going to be a moving and wonderful event for our audiences," comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard.