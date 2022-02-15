Laguna Art Museum Will Host In-Person 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction

Join Laguna Art Museum in celebrating 40 years of connecting artists, collectors, and community at the California Cool Art Auction on March 5. The in-person auction event will offer guests an evening of delicious bites curated by West Coast Event Productions, a hosted bar with libations by Laguna Cellars, NEFT Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, and lively entertainment by Good Foot! DJ Dennis Owens and performer Michael Rayner, all in a creative and unique setting. More than 100 prominent California artists' works displayed throughout the museum will be available for purchase via silent and live auction led by Aaron Bastian of Bonhams.



Participate online and bid from anywhere through the museum's online auction partner Artsy. Art lovers can bid on auction items in real time or preview this year's selection of invited artists. The online silent auction will close on March 5 at 7:50 p.m. PST. The live auction will take place at 8:00 p.m. PST, during the event, and is accessible to proxy bidders though Artsy.



Contact Blythe Wheaton, Event Coordinator for LAM at bwheaton@lagunaartmuseum.org to secure a proxy bid on any Live Auction items prior to the event.

The 40th California Cool Art Auction is Laguna Art Museum's most important fundraiser of the year, supporting the museum's mission of collecting and preserving California art, providing critically acclaimed exhibitions, and expanding art education.

The event is on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Tickets to attend the in-person auction event are $160. For more information about the 40th Annual California Cool Art Auction, sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.