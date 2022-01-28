Laguna Art Museum Installs Artwork By Gerard Stripling For Ethnic Diversity And African-American Celebration Month

In November of 2021, a group of residents from Laguna Beach joined together with the idea to create an Ethnic Diversity Celebration in Laguna Beach. The desire was to publicly celebrate the diversity and vibrancy found throughout our community.

Through the vision of Laguna Beach resident Dr. Rebecca Washington-Lindsey the group, which includes community members, student participants from Laguna Beach High School and Laguna Beach Public Library, worked quickly to define the celebration and plan events. On January 11, Mayor Sue Kempf read a proclamation recognizing February as Ethnic Diversity and African American Month in Laguna Beach.

The Laguna Art Museum was requested to participate by curating an artwork for the celebration's inaugural year. At the suggestion of Peter Blake, a Laguna Beach gallerist and City Councilman, the museum approached the Laguna Beach Art Commission for approval to install a sculpture in the highly visible area in front of City Hall. Both the Art Commission and City Council approved the plan.

Laguna Beach sculptor Gerard Stripling was selected as the featured artist. Serendipitously, Stripling and the museum were already in dialogue about a potential exhibition at the museum when the museum was first asked to contribute to February's celebration. Stripling has built his art practice in Laguna Beach for over 20 years. First exhibiting at the Festival of the Arts, today he is represented by Salt Fine Art and his sculptures can be found in private collections throughout the United States and Mexico. Many of Stripling's public works are located around the City of Laguna Beach.

For the entire month of February, Stripling's sculpture "Anastasis" will be on view on the grounds of City Hall. The sculpture consists of a central elegant open-looped steel beam; its two arms stretch 12 feet high and are capped by glass. It is surrounded by six round stools that invite visitors to come together. The main idea of the artwork is that in times of uncertainty, with positivity and care for one another we can find solutions that lead to health and happiness for all - communication being key.

The sculpture will be ceremoniously unveiled on February 9 at 5pm with remarks by Laguna Art Museum Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee and artist Gerard Stripling. The public is welcome to join.



For more information about Laguna Art Museum, visit lagunaartmuseum.org.