Laguna Art Museum Celebrates Ninth Year Of Art & Nature During Gala On November 6

Laguna Art Museum will celebrate nine years of Art & Nature with the annual Art & Nature Gala on Saturday, November 6 at the Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. An immersive evening of Art & Nature, the Gala helps support Laguna Art Museum's far-reaching art education and exhibition programs.

"We're thrilled to welcome guests in person to this year's Art & Nature Gala at the beautiful Sherman Library and Gardens," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. "The Gala will bring the arts community together again and celebrate the ninth annual Art & Nature festival, as well as support the museum's education programs and exhibitions of California art that are an important representation of the life and history of the state."

Held in the lush surroundings of Sherman Library and Gardens, the Art & Nature Gala will be hosted in an outdoor cocktail party format. The evening will be filled with free-flowing libations, garden-inspired heavy hors d'oeuvres and the rockin' live music of singer-songwriter Jason Feddy. Art & Nature featured artist Rebeca MÃ©ndez will join the evening of festivities, as Laguna Art Museum pays tribute to guests of honor Lou and Laura Rohl, and Laguna Art Museum Curator Emeritus Janet Blake - each of whom have made a difference in the arts community. For more information about this year's Art & Nature Gala and to purchase tickets, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events/gala-2021.

Opening on November 4, Art & Nature will present MÃ©ndez's Any-Instant-Whatever, a multimedia experience depicting a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles that captures a cloud-rich sky above the lively city and its inhabitants. According to MÃ©ndez, the sky and the sun in Los Angeles are both great unifying forces, infusing a certain relaxed Southern Californian style in its people, as well as equalizers, whose light and warmth caress everyone. People in Los Angeles from all walks of life experience the same sky-something we all have in common.

Continuing Laguna Beach's legacy as a center for the arts, Art & Nature provides a unique opportunity for the Southern California community to come together for a festival of art and ideas, to inspire artists, and enhance the appreciation of nature as a place that inspires awareness about the environment we share. This year's celebration of the Art & Nature festival will continue through April 25, 2022, with additional events and installations on display including Any-Instant-Whatever.



