Laguna Art Museum Announces Curatorial Fellows Jean Stern & Rochelle Steiner

Laguna Art Museum announces two esteemed art professionals as Curatorial Fellows through early 2023. Art historian Jean Stern and recognized curator, educator, and arts writer Rochelle Steiner will assist in developing and presenting museum exhibitions and public programs.

"The strong backgrounds and experience of both individuals will help define curatorial projects at Laguna Art Museum," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. "These collaborations will build upon the quality of museum exhibitions, scholarship and programming, and instill confidence in the museum's commitment to California art and artists."

Throughout the year-long fellowship, Stern and Steiner will focus on their areas of expertise, presenting programs to educate art lovers with unique presentations and experiences. Stern's programming will pull from his expertise on the California art movement, examining the achievements of pioneering artists through a series of lectures. Steiner's programming will feature in-depth discussions with living artists who have exhibitions on display at the museum or whose artwork relates to the museum's permanent collection.

A recognized authority on California Impressionism, Art Historian Jean Stern has extensive experience in the field as an author, curator, lecturer, and teacher. He is a Director Emeritus of The Irvine Museum. In over 25 years at the museum, he has established a national presence for The Irvine Museum in the fields of California Art and History through a noteworthy international series of books, exhibitions, lectures, articles and video documentaries. In his career, he has presented over 250 lectures and judged and juried nearly 100 art competitions.

Stern has presented tours and lectures on California Art in numerous museums including the International Cultural Center, Krakow, Poland; Mona Bismarck Foundation in Paris, France; National Academy Museum in New York; Terra Museum in Chicago; Los Angeles County Art Museum; the Mission San Juan Capistrano; San Diego Museum of Art; Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Gibbes Museum in Charleston; Brigham Young University Museum; Autry National Western Heritage Center; The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and many others. He was a consultant to and appears in Impressions of California, a PBS documentary video series on art in California, and on Plein Air: Painting the American Landscape, (PBS 2007). In 2017, Stern received the prestigious Chevalier of The Order of Arts and Letters from the French Ministry of Culture. He has also been presented with three Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association in 2013; from the Plein Air Painters of America in 2014; and from Plein Air Magazine in 2014.

Rochelle Steiner brings over 20 years of experience working with artists and cultural institutions in the US, UK, Canada, and Asia, including at Palm Springs Art Museum, Vancouver Art Gallery, Serpentine Gallery, London, and Saint Louis Art Museum. A recognized curator, writer, and educator, she has organized over 70 major art exhibitions and large-scale public art projects in the United States and abroad and has built public art collections. A Los Angeles native, she holds a BA degree from Syracuse University and MA and PhD degrees from University of Rochester. She currently also serves as Global Curator for Artpark in Western New York.

In 2019, Steiner was appointed Chief Curator & Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programs (and then became Chief Curator & Director of Public Programs and Education) at Palm Springs Art Museum. She was responsible for developing, curating, and executing the annual exhibition program with established and emerging international artists, architects, and designers as well as presenting works from collections. She also oversaw public programs, education, and interpretation for diverse audiences, and developed digital platforms for virtual experiences. Steiner oversaw the docent program, as well as collaborated on school programs that delivers both on-site and remote curriculum to grades 3-5, teen programs, and community programs with partners including the Alzheimer's Association. Steiner has also served as a professor and dean of Roski School of Art & Design at University of Southern California (USC).

Upcoming Curatorial Fellows programs at the museum include "Historic Women Artists of California" on April 28 where Stern will discuss a selection of historical, California female artists of the late 19th to the mid-20th century. On May 7, Steiner will lead a discussion with Laguna Beach artist Gerard Basil Stripling focusing on his studio practice and public art. For more information about these events and to purchase tickets, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum and upcoming Curatorial Fellows programming visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.