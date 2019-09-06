La Ti Do Cabaret Presets An Evening Of Disney

LA TI DO Los Angeles presents an evening of Disney!

The Los Angeles branch of Washington, DC's premiere cabaret series brings together alumni and new singers to highlight the songs of Disney from both screen and stage!

What: La Ti Do LA is back for its next quarterly show, featuring the songs of Disney from both stage and screen! La Ti Do strives to be a premier community of cultural and artistic diversity and inclusion through music and spoken word collaboration.

Featuring: Don Mike Mendoza (founder of La Ti Do), Lindsay Hopper, Zeffin Quinn Hollis, Craig Taggart, Maddi Fraser, John Dellaporta, Shannon Gansen, Kennedy Zimet, and Toni Katano

Where: Bar Lubitsch, 7702 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

When: Sunday, September 8, 2019. 8PM-10PM.

Tickets: https://latidodisney.eventbrite.com/ ($15 in advance online/$20 at door)

Hashtags #LTDDisney #LaTiDoLA #LATILove #LOVETiDO #LTDProductions

Social Media Facebook: www.Facebook.com/LaTiDoDC, Twitter/Instagram: @LaTiDoLA, YouTube: www.YouTube.com/LaTiDoDC

Curated and hosted by Don Michael Mendoza and Regie Cabico, LA TI DO made its debut to a full house in Washington, DC on January 23, 2012 at The Black Fox Lounge in Dupont Circle. Since then, LA TI DO became DC's premiere musical theatre cabaret and spoken word series to serve the artistic community on a monthly basis.

On June 9, 2013, the show then opened a touring chapter in New York City, made a special appearance at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2015, and continues to present cabarets on a bi-monthly basis. In 2017, LA TI DO became LA TI DO Productions. On March 12, 2018, LA TI DO made its west coast premiere at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles, California.

Past musical performers range from Broadway veterans, Helen Hayes Award honorees to internationally recognized spoken word artists. Some notable alumni include Lauren Molina, Rob Morrison, Apollo Link, Jose Llana, Nova Y. Payton, Nicholas Rodriguez, Dorea Schmidt, Emily Zickler, Sonya Renee Taylor, Adele Hampton, Vijai Nathan, Sophia Walker, along with the national touring casts of The Sound of Music, The King and I, Miss Saigon, and now The Band's Visit.





