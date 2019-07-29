LOOSE KNIT Comes To Lonny Chapman Theatre, 8/2 - 9/8

The Group Rep presents LOOSE KNIT, written by Theresa Rebeck, directed by L. Flint Esquerra, produced by Katelyn Ann Clark, a seductively smart, dark comedy about women who, once a week gather to knit. As the sweaters pile up, their lives fall apart. August 2 - September 8, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm, at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood.

Once a week in the heart of New York City five women gather to knit. As the sweaters pile up, their lives fall apart. Liz is having an affair with her sister's husband, Gina's lost her job, Paula is having an identity crisis, and Margie just wants a date. Into their lives steps Miles, a cool businessman who made his first million before he was thirty and is now looking for a wife. On a series of hilarious blind dates in a sushi restaurant, Miles and the women go head to head in an attempt to define what it is men and women want these days. As in her previous comedy, Spike Heels, the author outlines the battle between the sexes with wit, ferocity and insight in a contemporary comedy of manners.

What critics have said about the play...

"A heady blend of Noel Coward and Wendy Wasserstein.... Loose Knit has enough crackle to qualify as one of the smarter comedies of manners to be seen in New York recently. The triumph of Miles is that he is as charming as he is monstrous." The New York Times

"Somewhere between feminism and farce, there's Theresa Rebeck's world of women...basket cases from societal pressure...Rebeck's dialogue is wild, witty, wonderful, and breathlessly funny." - Backstage

"...insightful and hilariously entertaining... the great strength of Loose Knit is in the wickedly hilarious, satirically biting, and deeply insightful depictions of the women of the sewing circle. There are disturbed behaviors which are rendered understandable at a visceral level by the superlative writing..." - Talkin' Broadway

Cast features the talents of Todd Andrew Ball, Marie Broderick, Stephanie Colet, Julie Davis, Doug Haverty, Lisa McGee Mann, Sandi Steinberg, Cathy Diane Tomlin, Sascha Vanderslik, and Beccy Quinn.

The Production/Design Team includes Chris Winfield (Set Design), Douglas Gabrielle (Lighting Design), Angela M. Eads (Costume Design), JC Gafford (Sound Design/Assistant Director), Ariana Fernandez (Stage Manager), Doug Haverty (Graphic Designer) and Doug Engalla (Photographer/Videographer).





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You