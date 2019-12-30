LAW AND ORDER: THE MUSICAL Comes to Broadwater Second Stage

Law and Order: the Musical! (A parody in accordance with fair-use law) comes to Broadwater Second Stage.

A grisly murder has taken place, and cops and lawyers can't stop screwing up their quest for justice. Who killed the seemingly saintly housewife turned prostitute? Is it mob related? A closeted gay foodie? A pompous doorman? Each twist leads to more absurdity and perhaps some insight into what truly ails our criminal justice system. Think Airplane!... with songs and social commentary.

For fans of the original beloved series, there are winks and jokes a plenty. For all the hilarity in the new spoof, however, it's also an edgy and engaging whodunit that will keep you guessing until the very last scene. The action is scored with ten eclectic and original songs.

Ilyse Mimoun is the creator of the show's book and lyrics, as well as its director. Author of the comic novel, Choose Your Own Love Story (Perseus Books), she has served as a writer and consulting producer on Lewis Black's series for Comedy Central, Root of All Evil. She wrote and produced two shorts, (award-winning) #metoo gumshoe and no benefits with strings attached. Also an actor, she has appeared in feature film and episodic television, including a recurring role on Mistresses.

Jeremy Adelman has written the music for Law and Order: the Musical! A Juilliard-trained composer and multi-instrumentalist, his work appears on 18 albums (so far). He's performed with greats including Al Green, Maceo Parker, Toots and the Maytals, Bon Jovi, The Meters, The Neville Brothers, and more.

The cast of Law and Order: the Musical! Includes (in alphabetical order) Annie Bond, Tara Cox, Steve Fite, Godfrey Flax, Kerr Seth Lordygan, Tifanie McQueen, Ilyse Mimoun, Kira Powell and Bradford Rolen.

With songs you won't stop singing for days, you'll find a lot to love in Law and Order: the Musical!

Book and lyrics by Ilyse Mimoun. Music by Jeremy Adelman. Directed by Ilyse Mimoun. Choreography by Lou Becker. Presented by Blooming Damsels Productions.

WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage Theater, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: February 14- March 15, 2020. Fri. & Sat. at 8:00, Sun. at 7:00.

ADMISSION: $20. Groups of ten or more, $16.

RESERVATIONS: (800) 838-3006.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4470025





