LAO At Home Events Announced for the Week Of June 22

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home. Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Monday, June 22, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Soprano Erica Petrocelli and pianist Louis Lohraseb, both members of the company's young artist program, perform two ravishing song cycles: Schumann's Frauenliebe und Leben and Debussy's Cinq Poèmes de Baudelaire.

Soprano Erica Petrocelli and pianist Louis Lohraseb, both members of the company's young artist program, perform two ravishing song cycles: Schumann's Frauenliebe und Leben and Debussy's Cinq Poèmes de Baudelaire. Tuesday, June 23, at 5pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Mix up something tasty for this week's Opera Happy Hour, as host Jeremy Frank presents "Verismo Opera and Reality TV," with a deep dive into Pagliacci.

Mix up something tasty for this week's Opera Happy Hour, as host Jeremy Frank presents "Verismo Opera and Reality TV," with a deep dive into Pagliacci. Wednesday, June 24, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

A star on all of the world's great opera stages, soprano Ana María Martínez joins pianist Craig Terry for a program of captivating Spanish songs, as well as a performance of the famous "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka (one of her signature roles).

A star on all of the world's great opera stages, soprano Ana María Martínez joins pianist Craig Terry for a program of captivating Spanish songs, as well as a performance of the famous "Song to the Moon" from Rusalka (one of her signature roles). Friday, June 26, at 10am PDT - Backstage at LAO

The company's beloved Music Director, James Conlon, hosts an informal chat, Coffee with Conlon, taking on questions submitted online and discussing all things musical.

The company's beloved Music Director, James Conlon, hosts an informal chat, Coffee with Conlon, taking on questions submitted online and discussing all things musical. Sunday, June 28, at 3pm PDT - Great Opera Choruses

The annual LA Opera Chorus concert at The Soraya may have been cancelled, but that doesn't mean the show won't go on. This family-friendly event moves online for a virtual concert featuring these extraordinary artists, led by Resident Conductor Grant Gershon, with Assistant Chorus Master Jeremy Frank as accompanist and music supervisor.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You