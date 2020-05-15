LAO At Home Events Announced For the Week Of May 18

During its unplanned hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO at Home. Here's what's on tap for next week.

Monday, May 18, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

A perennial audience favorite, Rod Gilfry has performed with the company more than any other baritone, with a total of 32 roles to date. Before his return next season in The Brightness of Light with Renée Fleming, join him for a recital mixing contemporary opera (including excerpts of three roles he created) and French art songs, with a detour into jazz.

A perennial audience favorite, Rod Gilfry has performed with the company more than any other baritone, with a total of 32 roles to date. Before his return next season in The Brightness of Light with Renée Fleming, join him for a recital mixing contemporary opera (including excerpts of three roles he created) and French art songs, with a detour into jazz. Tuesday, May 19, at 5pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Put on your detective hat and pour a stiff drink to steel yourself for this week's Opera Happy Hour, hosted by Jeremy Frank. This week's subject: (operatic) murder mysteries.

Put on your detective hat and pour a stiff drink to steel yourself for this week's Opera Happy Hour, hosted by Jeremy Frank. This week's subject: (operatic) murder mysteries. Friday May 22, at 5pm PDT - Backstage at LAOJoin Maestro James Conlon for the premiere of Coffee with Conlon. The company's beloved Music Director takes on questions submitted via Facebook and talks about all things music.

To access all of these programs, and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/LAOatHome.

LA Opera was the first major American opera company to create a weekly schedule of original new online programming to bring opera to audiences during the coronavirus crisis. LAO at Home launched on March 17 with the first in a series of live "Living Room Recitals" featuring artists performing in their homes. Other programming highlights include "Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)" opportunities for opera lovers of any experience level to dive deeper into the art form, "Opera Family Time" presentations created specially for families with children to enjoy together (just one of many family and school programs offered), "From the Vault" audio-streams of earlier performances, and "Backstage at LAO" features that take viewers behind the scenes for a look at what it takes to create world-class opera.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You