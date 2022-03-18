LACO Presents US Debut Of Franco-Serbian Violin Sensation Nemanja Radulović, April 23 & 24

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, led by Music Director Jaime Martín, presents the highly anticipated U.S. debut of Franco-Serbian violin sensation Nemanja Radulović performing Tchaikovsky's incomparable Violin Concerto in back-to-back concerts on Saturday, April 23, 8:00 pm, at Glendale's Alex Theatre, and Sunday, April 24, 2022, 7:00 pm, at UCLA's Royce Hall.

Radulović has taken the classical music world by storm with his thrilling virtuosity, depth of expression and adventurous programming, both in the recording studio and on the concert stage. The program also features Martín conducting the rarely-performed overture to Joplin's only opera, Treemonisha, and the complete orchestral suite of Ravel's Ma mère l'Oye, which brings Mother Goose to life.

Radulović, an artist who seeks to broaden the boundaries of classical music, champions the power of music to bring people together with his unique energy and candour. He has amassed a legion of loyal fans around the world who have enjoyed his performances with many of the world's leading orchestras, among them the Munich Philharmonic, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Staatskapelle Dresden, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Tokyo Symphony, Yomiuri Nippon Symphony in Tokyo, Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, Orquesta Nacional de España, Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, Salzburg Camerata, NDR Radiophilharmonie in Hanover, WDR Sinfonieorchester in Cologne, Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Belgian National Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lille, Orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI in Turin, Orchestra della Toscana, Tampere Philharmonic, Gävle Symphony, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Copenhagen Phil, Geneva Camerata, Queensland Symphony, Macao Orchestra, Malaysian Philharmonic, Cadaqués Orchestra and the Bilbao Orkestra Sinfonikoa. Radulović has an equal passion for the intimacy of chamber music and is an increasingly active recitalist on the international circuit.

LACO recognizes the generous support of the Colburn Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Steinway is the official piano of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. The Orchestra also receives public funding via grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. LACO gratefully acknowledges Hogan Lovells US LLP for generous pro bono support. Radulović's LACO appearance is made possible, in part, from a generous contribution from Leslie Lassiter.

LACO is committed to the health and safety of its patrons, artists and staff and will require proof of full vaccination for everyone attending in-person LACO events. Social distancing will be implemented and, under current Los Angeles County guidelines, masks will be required indoors at all times. Audience members are encouraged to wear face masks with at least two layers, such as a KN95 or surgical mask. LACO will continue to exceed state and local guidelines, recommendations and requirements for indoor activities. For the most current information on LACO's COVID safety protocols, visit LACO.org/covid-19.



LACO's vaccine requirement for all eligible audience members includes a COVID-19 booster obtained no later than the date of performance. Eligibility for the COVID-19 booster is as follows: for all Moderna recipients and Pfizer recipients ages 12+, boosters are eligible five months after their second vaccine dose. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are eligible for a booster dose two months after their initial vaccine.