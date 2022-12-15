Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

L.A. Theatre Works' 17th Annual National Tour Brings Hilarious LUCY LOVES DESI To Performing Arts Venues Across U.S.

Much of the play is based on Jess Oppenheimer's memoir, "Laughs, Luck... and Lucy," which Gregg co-authored with his father.

Dec. 15, 2022  

L.A. Theatre Works' 17th Annual National Tour Brings Hilarious LUCY LOVES DESI To Performing Arts Venues Across U.S.

L.A. Theatre Works kicks off the New Year with its 17th national tour January 14 through March 10, bringing its signature radio-theater hybrid style to 22 performing arts venues across the U.S. with Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom. Written by Gregg Oppenheimer - son of I Love Lucy creator, producer and head writer Jess Oppenheimer, and one of the world's foremost experts on the show - Lucy Loves Desi is the hilarious true story behind the beloved TV comedy.

With its onscreen pairing of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, I Love Lucy remains one of the most popular TV shows in history. Who would have thought that to get on the air, they had to battle both a network and a sponsor who thought the show couldn't possibly succeed?

"This is a comedy about the comedy business," says Oppenheimer. "It's a true story, but sometimes it almost feels like an episode of I Love Lucy itself."

Much of the play is based on Jess Oppenheimer's memoir, "Laughs, Luck... and Lucy," which Gregg co-authored with his father. The audience might be surprised to learn that necessity drove many of the show's famous groundbreaking innovations: the multi-episode story arc, the baby story line, the flashback show and the rerun were all devised to address Lucille Ball's surprise pregnancy (and maternity leave) in the show's second season.

The cast includes Ellis Greer (L.A. Theatre Works recordings of Die Mommie Die, Jefferson's Garden, The Goodbye Girl) as Lucille Ball; Bill Mendieta (Ricky Ricardo in I Love Lucy Live On Stage in Los Angeles, Chicago and the 1st national tour) as Desi Arnaz; Laila Ayad (Charlotte Reid on Scandal) as Vivan Vance; and Tom Virtue (The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Even Stevens) as William Frawley. Ozzie Rodriguez plays CBS executive Harry Ackerman, and Gerard Marzilli portrays show creator Jess Oppenheimer. Appearing on video are Paul Culos, Desirée Mee Jung and Matthew Floyd Miller. The director is Brendon Fox, who has previously directed three L.A. Theatre Works national tours.

The creative team includes scenic and lighting designer Yelena Babinskaya, costume designer Carin Jacobs, sound designer Andrea Allmond and video designer Sean Cawelti. MC Mangum is the technical director and stage manager.

Gregg Oppenheimer is the producer of the award-winning I Love Lucy DVD series for CBS. He has been interviewed about I Love Lucy on the CBS News, CNN, E! Entertainment Television, Entertainment Tonight, A&E's Biography, MSNBC, Granada Television (in the U.K.), NHK (in Japan), The History Channel, and The Learning Channel, among others.

L.A. Theatre Works' national touring program brings audiences at venues across the country the experience of a "live-in-performance" radio drama. Since 2005, L.A. Theatre Works has visited over 300 civic, performing arts and university venues with productions ranging from Katori Hall's The Mountaintop to L.A. Theatre Works-commissioned docu-dramas The Great Tennessee Monkey Trial and Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers. L.A. Theatre Works toured China with Top Secret, playing to sold out houses of Chinese professionals and students; two years later, the production was invited back to perform at Beijng's prestigious National Centre for the Performing Arts as well as the Tianjin Grand Theater and major venues in Hangzhou, Suzhou, Chongqing and Fuling.

For over three decades, L.A. Theatre Works has been the leading radio theater company in the United States, committed to using innovative technologies to preserve and promote significant works of dramatic literature and bringing live theater into the homes of millions. The company's public radio series, featuring stage plays performed by America's top actors augmented by interviews with the artists and others, can be heard on public radio stations across the U.S daily in China and worldwide on the Radio Beijing Network; can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes and NPR One; and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org.

For more information about the tour, visit www.latw.org



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


In-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New Lineup Photo
In-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New Lineup
An astounding roster of inspiring individuals come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, as part of an exciting new In-Conversation Series. First is the author of The Joy Luck Club, Amy Tan on January 23, 2023. Author and comedian Fran Lebowitz will speak on February 6, 2023. Lastly, author and historian Erik Larson appears on March 6, 2023.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in January Photo
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in January
The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN LONG BEACH INAUGURAL SERIES and will take the Terrace Theater stage Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m.
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This Febru Photo
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This February
How to Find a Husband in 37 Years or Longer premiered as a workshop in September 2022 in New York City at Under St Marks Theatre with a sold out run.
Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-Ameri Photo
Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed Programming
Start the new year with a celebration of culture! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is commemorating Vietnamese culture with its latest theme, Vietnamese-American Stories, this January.

More Hot Stories For You


Exclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on TourExclusive: First Look at Justin Collette and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE on Tour
December 15, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. The tour will haunt 27 cities across North America with more dates to be announced. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the production in all new photos!
In-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New LineupIn-Conversation Series Arrives at Segerstrom Center For The Arts With New Lineup
December 15, 2022

An astounding roster of inspiring individuals come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts, as part of an exciting new In-Conversation Series. First is the author of The Joy Luck Club, Amy Tan on January 23, 2023. Author and comedian Fran Lebowitz will speak on February 6, 2023. Lastly, author and historian Erik Larson appears on March 6, 2023.
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in JanuaryTHE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Comes to the Terrace Theatre in January
December 15, 2022

The American Theatre Guild will present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN LONG BEACH INAUGURAL SERIES and will take the Terrace Theater stage Sunday, January 22 at 6:30 p.m.
HOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This FebruaryHOW TO FIND A HUSBAND IN 37 YEARS OR LONGER… To Get Los Angeles Premiere This February
December 14, 2022

How to Find a Husband in 37 Years or Longer premiered as a workshop in September 2022 in New York City at Under St Marks Theatre with a sold out run.
Casa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed ProgrammingCasa Romantica Celebrates Diverse Southern California Culture With “Vietnamese-American Stories” Themed Programming
December 14, 2022

Start the new year with a celebration of culture! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's nonprofit cultural center and arts destination, is commemorating Vietnamese culture with its latest theme, Vietnamese-American Stories, this January.
share