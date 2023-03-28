Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA Theatre Week 2023 Extends Through April 2

This celebration of the performing arts offers tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20.

Mar. 28, 2023  
Given the incredible response from theatregoers and partners alike, the inaugural LA Theatre Week has extended through Sunday, April 2nd. This celebration of the performing arts offers tickets to more than 75 productions starting at just $20. Audiences are able to experience high-caliber shows at prices that democratize access to the best of LA culture.

Some of the great additions to the roster include Into The Woods at the Ahmanson Theatre, the world premiere of Did You See What Walter Paisley Did Today? at La Mirada Theatre, Ragtime at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone at The Wallis, Fiddler on the Roof and Anastasia at Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, four shows from the Latino Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Company, Musical Theatre Village's Nunsense, All Shook Up at the Gem Theatre in Orange County, and more dates and availability for Cirque du Soleil's Corteo.

For the full list of productions and to purchase these specially priced tickets through Sunday, April 2nd, visit www.theatreweek.com/los-angeles.

About LA Theatre Week

With the performing arts and live events still struggling to secure pre-pandemic audience attendance, this initiative supports cultivating the next generation of theatregoers by making the arts more accessible. According to a recent survey by ticketing provider Goldstar, only 25% of respondents in the greater Los Angeles area who attended a live event in the past year saw a theatrical performance; 62% cited tickets being too expensive as a reason they might not attend live events. Many consumers don't realize that a trip to the theatre can cost the same as a trip to the movies, and with over 45 productions priced at $20 and under, there's truly a dynamic show for everyone, ranging from comedies, to dramas, to musicals, and more.

"Theatre and the performing arts add meaning, purpose, and connection to our lives," said Katie Junod, General Manager of presenting company Goldstar. "As many of us live more of our lives digitally, we shouldn't lose sight of the importance of live performing arts as a way to gather with our community. While Los Angeles is known for its contribution to film, Theatre Week is the perfect vehicle to remind both new and established audiences of what exceptional stage performances exist locally."

Behind cost, 49% of respondents in the Goldstar survey pointed to commute time as the reason they might not purchase tickets to live events. During LA Theatre Week, no one is far from a great live performance - throughout the campaign, there will be unprecedented access to shows all over Greater Los Angeles. Participating shows and performing arts organizations include musicals such as 1776 (Ahmanson Theatre), Hairspray (Dolby Theatre c/o Broadway in Hollywood, Segerstrom), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (La Mirada Theatre), Chicago (Segerstrom), Spring Awakening (East West Players), and the World Premiere of A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum). A wide variety of plays - both classic and new - are on offer, including Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (Mark Taper Forum), Coleman '72 (South Coast Rep), and Stew (Pasadena Playhouse).

Since 2016, TodayTix Group brands have hosted Theatre Week events in the US and the UK to generate interest in the performing arts, cultivate new audiences, and fill venues. These events give audiences the opportunity to experience high-caliber shows at affordable prices to ignite a lifelong passion for the performing arts.



