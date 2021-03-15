LA Philharmonic Launches Partners In Music Learning - YOLA National

The Los Angeles Philharmonic today announced Partners in Music Learning, a new regranting initiative of the LA Phil's YOLA National program, supporting creative youth development and music programs in regions across the U.S. Underwritten by an anonymous donor, this is the first regranting opportunity ever offered by the LA Phil. Applicants can apply now.

Chad Smith, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair of the LA Phil, said, "Each year, YOLA National becomes a critical space for collective learning and dialogue between the educators, musicians and administrators who are making an impact in the lives of young people and communities through music education. Now, through the Partners in Music Learning regranting program, we have an opportunity to further strengthen this network. By providing not only advanced training and program support but also access to a community of peers, Partners in Music Learning will help to advance the transformative work of music educators all across the country."

Partners in Music Learning grantees will receive funding to support capacity building and programming, as well as to increase youth access to music learning opportunities. This initiative will also create a national music educator cohort, providing grantee organizations with a platform for shared learning and to support each other in deepening their existing programs and impact beyond the grant period.

The program was itself built in consultation with leaders and stakeholders in the youth development and music education fields, including young people. Elsje Kibler-Vermaas, Vice President of Learning at the LA Phil, said, "It was important to us to design a democratic grantmaking process. As we developed Partners in Music Learning, we worked to consider the perspectives of those the program aims to serve and will provide a platform where all participants are learning from and alongside each other."

Partners in Music Learning will offer a total of $500,000 during the 2021/22 grant cycle. Awards will range from $25,000 to $75,000, based on the organization's budget, goals and needs. Grantees will be announced in June 2021.

"One of my absolute proudest moments was seeing some of YOLAs first students return to the program, but this time as teachers, taking what they had learned and using it to lift up the next generation of young musicians. This is how we build the leaders of tomorrow, and in time create a better society. With these grants, we can support the beautiful, necessary work of music education programs across the country, and help bring us all closer to the harmony we seek," added Gustavo Dudamel, Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil.

Organizations in specific U.S. regions with existing music and youth development programs that have served the community for a minimum of three years are encouraged to apply. During this inaugural year of the program, the funding partner has made a commitment to serve organizations in the following states or regions, which are the only areas eligible to apply: Alaska, Arizona, Southern California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin. For further details on the grant eligibility, application timeline (available now) and selection process, please follow this link.