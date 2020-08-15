LA Phil Announces Musicians Selected For the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows

The fellows are violinist Sydney Adedamola and violist Jarrett Threadgill.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today the two new musicians selected for the newly named Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program: violinist Sydney Adedamola and violist Jarrett Threadgill, whose fellowship commences September 2020. The program, now in its third year, was launched during the 2018/19 season with the purpose of creating a pathway towards more diverse and inclusive orchestras of tomorrow. The fellowship is an excellence-based training program for superb early-career symphonic musicians representing or serving historically underrepresented populations. Its goal is to prepare these musicians to compete for, and win, positions in major professional orchestras.

The first four Resident Fellows began their fellowships in September 2018. Since then, we are proud to announce that Andrew François (viola) won a position with the St. Louis Symphony and Eduardo Rios (violin) was appointed as First Assistant Concertmaster with the Seattle Symphony. In September 2019, violinist Gabriela Peña-Kim joined Michael Fuller (bass) and Wesley Sumpter (percussion) in the program.

A cohort of Resident Fellows are appointed as musicians playing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for up to three years. The Resident Fellows focus on their artistic development through orchestral, chamber music, new music and educational concerts performed at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and in community settings. They also have the opportunity to participate in tours with the LA Phil. Mentorship and lessons from LA Phil musicians and assistance with audition preparation are key components of the program, to prepare Resident Fellows for future roles in major professional orchestras, including the LA Phil.

The Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program is open to outstanding string players (violin, viola, cello, bass) and percussionists, including those with demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion in the arts, learning, and civic leadership, who have earned a bachelor's degree and are from or serve underrepresented populations. The Resident Fellows are selected through a screening and audition process led by musicians of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel.

The Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellowship will continue to support the LA Phil's efforts to create a model of a 21st-century cultural institution that both serves and reflects its community. Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen have generously made a $1 million gift to the program, which has been renamed in recognition of this gift. As leadership donors for the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center at Inglewood, Tom and Judy strongly believe in investing in programs like YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and the LA Phil Resident Fellows, which provide a pathway for musicians to greater access to music opportunities.

The Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program is also supported by the Eugene and Marilyn Stein Family Foundation and incoming fellow Sydney Adedamola will be the inaugural chair holder of the Eugene and Marilyn Stein LA Phil Resident Fellow Chair. Additionally, Nancy and Leslie Abell have made a new commitment to name one of the LA Phil Resident Fellows Chairs in appreciation of the staff and Orchestra Committee of the LA Phil for their inspiring leadership and collaboration. Percussionist Wesley Sumpter will hold the inaugural Nancy and Leslie Abell LA Phil Resident Fellow Chair.

The donations from both Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen and Nancy and Leslie Abell are through the LA Phil's Play Your Part campaign to support the organization during the COVID-19 closure.

More information about LA Phil Resident Fellows can be found at laphil.com.

