LA Opera's Online Event Lineup for the Week Of August 10

Here's what's on tap for the week to come from LA Opera.

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.



Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, August 11, at 2pm PDT - Music for LifeA musical celebration of the company's healthcare initiatives and partnerships, featuring performances by Nandani Sinha, Jamie Chamberlin, Nathan Granner, Patrick Blackwell and Orson Van Gay II, highlights the powerful connections between music, wellness and recovery.

Wednesday, August 12, at 12pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)

Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il TRIVIAtore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados. This week's travel-themed quiz takes players all around the world of opera. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain.

Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts Il TRIVIAtore, a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados. This week's travel-themed quiz takes players all around the world of opera. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain. Thursday, August 13, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Mezzo-soprano Gabriela Flores, a member of the company's young artist program, teams with Gilberto Amaro for a program featuring music by Spanish composers Fernando Obradors, Joaquín Rodrigo and Xavier Montsalvatge, along with a selection of beloved Latin American songs. This program is generously supported by the Tourist Office of Spain.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You