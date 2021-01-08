Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LA Opera's MODULATION Premieres Online Today

Streaming online through January 16.

Jan. 8, 2021  

The digital premiere of Modulation opens at 5pm PST on Friday, January 8. Streaming online through January 16, the user-led online experience features new commissions from 13 composers.

Modulation, a groundbreaking exploration of how opera and theater can adapt to the digital format, puts audience members in control. Participants navigate virtually through a landscape of new musical pieces, each with its own visual component, that explore themes of isolation, identity and fear. The three- to five-minute pieces featured in Modulation were created by some of the most provocative and diverse voices in the contemporary music idiom.

LA Opera is a co-presenter of Modulation, produced in collaboration with the Prototype Festival.

Digital tickets are available for $25. Tickets are available on the LA Opera website at LAOpera.org/Modulation.



