LA Opera's MODULATION Premieres Online Today

The digital premiere of Modulation opens at 5pm PST on Friday, January 8. Streaming online through January 16, the user-led online experience features new commissions from 13 composers.

Modulation, a groundbreaking exploration of how opera and theater can adapt to the digital format, puts audience members in control. Participants navigate virtually through a landscape of new musical pieces, each with its own visual component, that explore themes of isolation, identity and fear. The three- to five-minute pieces featured in Modulation were created by some of the most provocative and diverse voices in the contemporary music idiom.

LA Opera is a co-presenter of Modulation, produced in collaboration with the Prototype Festival.

Digital tickets are available for $25. Tickets are available on the LA Opera website at LAOpera.org/Modulation.