LA Opera to Present World Premiere of IN OUR DAUGHTER'S EYES

LA Opera will present the world premiere of In Our Daughter's Eyes, by composer Du Yun and librettist Michael Joseph McQuilken, from April 13 through 17, 2022, at REDCAT. The monodrama was created for and with baritone Nathan Gunn, who portrays a father-to-be striving to become a man his daughter would be proud of.

The opera will be conducted by Kamna Gupta in her company debut, leading a chamber ensemble of members of the LA Opera Orchestra.

In Our Daughter's Eyes is presented through the company's Off Grand initiative, featuring performances presented in a variety of venues across Los Angeles that expand the definition of what opera can be.

LA Opera's current vaccination policy ensures the safest possible experience for artists and audiences, the company's top priority. (See below for more information.)

About In Our Daughter's Eyes



In Our Daughter's Eyes is told through the perspective of an expectant father, who imparts passages from the journal he keeps-a gift for his unborn daughter-as his new journey unfolds before him. The story traces his wife's joyful and fraught pregnancy, the legacy of the family's past, and the personal demons that he vows to vanquish before assuming the role of a parent. Along the way, mounting complications take the story through unexpected and sobering turns, testing our flawed hero as he discovers a strength of self and purpose that he never imagined possible.

Click here to learn more.

The Artists



Shanghai-born composer Du Yun works at the intersection of opera, orchestral, theater, cabaret, musical, oral tradition, public performances, electronics, visual arts and noise. She is the composer of LA Opera's 2021 Digital Short The Zolle Suite. Her second opera, Angel's Bone (with a libretto by Royce Vavrek), won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize and was broadcast on LA Opera's On Now digital platform in May 2020. She was a founding member of the International Contemporary Ensemble; served as the artistic director of MATA Festival (2014-2018); conceived the Pan Asia Sounding Festival (National Sawdust); and founded the global initiative FutureTradition.

Librettist Michael Joseph McQuilken is also the stage director and video designer of the production. He is a director, writer, filmmaker and composer whose directing work spans installation concerts at BAM (Epiphany), new opera (Angel's Bone), music videos (Andrew McMahon, Amanda Palmer) and concert visuals (Drake).

Nathan Gunn made his LA Opera debut in 2009 as Papageno in The Magic Flute, returning as Belcore in L'Elisir d'Amore (2009), Figaro in The Barber of Seville (2009) and as soloist in The Hubble Cantata (2017). A noted supporter of new works, he has created leading roles in the world premieres of Jennifer Higdon's Cold Mountain at Santa Fe Opera, Jake Heggie's Great Scott at Dallas Opera, Iain Bell's The Harlot's Progress at the Theater an der Wien, Mark Adamo's The Gospel of Mary Magdalene at the San Francisco Opera, Daron Hagen's Amelia at the Seattle Opera, André Previn's Brief Encounter at the Houston Grand Opera, Peter Eötvös' Love and Other Demons at the Glyndebourne Opera Festival, and Tobias Picker's An American Tragedy at the Metropolitan Opera.

Maruti Evans is the scenic and lighting designer, Matthew Soltesz is the props designer and Garth MacAlavey is the sound designer. Video engineering is by Asa Wember, with costume consulting by E.B. Brooks.

In Our Daughter's Eyes is produced as part of LA Opera's multi-season partnership with Beth Morrison Projects, hailed as a "contemporary opera mastermind" (Los Angeles Times). Previous presentations in this collaboration include prism, by Ellen Reid and Roxie Perkins, which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2019.

Performance Dates and Times



There will be four performances of In Our Daughter's Eyes at REDCAT, located at 631 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8pm

Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 8pm

Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 8pm

Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 5pm

Tickets

Tickets for the In Our Daughter's Eyes are $74 and are on sale now. Vaccination is required for entrance; please see additional information below.

Tickets can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email LAOpera@LAOpera.org.

More information is available at LAOpera.org/Passion.

Vaccination Policy



In order to be considered fully vaccinated, patrons must confirm that either 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose of FDA or WHO authorized double-dose vaccines or that 14 days have passed since receiving the sole dose of FDA or WHO authorized single-dose vaccines. Audience members may display proof of vaccine on a smartphone or by showing a physical copy of their vaccination card or official vaccination record, along with a government-issued ID, such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may present a school photo ID. Those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the listed requirements.

Children under 12 and those who are unvaccinated due to a medical or religious reason must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours prior to attending, along with government issued ID. Rapid or antigen tests will not be accepted.

Masks will be required at all times for all patrons and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor spaces, except while eating and drinking in designated areas.