LA Opera Presents Holiday Production Of Rossini's CINDERELLA

Just in time for the holidays, LA Opera presents Gioachino Rossini's fairytale romance Cinderella (La Cenerentola) from November 20 through December 12 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. This delightfully entertaining spin on the ultimate rags-to-riches tale finds our spunky heroine (no damsel in distress here) seizing the opportunity to nab the most eligible bachelor in the land and outwit her social-climbing family in the process.

"Following the heightened passion, tragic drama and epic sweep of the season's first two operas, Il Trovatore and Tannhäuser, it's now time for something lighter and brighter," said Christopher Koelsch, LA Opera's president and CEO. "Rossini's Cinderella fills the bill perfectly. It's fleet, funny, romantic and heartwarming, all at once. It's also a showcase for spectacular singing, and we've assembled the perfect cast and creative team to bring this masterpiece to life."

In addition to the in-person performances at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, LA Opera will livestream two performances (November 28 and December 1) for viewers worldwide to access from the comfort of their homes via the company's On Now digital platform.

For those who attend in person, LA Opera's new vaccination policy, along with a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system and enhanced cleaning protocols, will ensure the best and safest possible experience for audiences, artists and staff, the company's top priority. (See below for more information.)

The cast is led by two artists making company debuts as the romantic leads: Italian mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi as Angelina (Cinderella) and South African tenor Levy Sekgapane as Don Ramiro, her prince charming.

A trio of company favorites return in leading roles: Russian baritone Rodion Pogossov as the prince's comical valet Dandini; Italian baritone Alessandro Corbelli as Don Magnifico, the stepfather who tries to foil Cinderella's happy ending; and Italian bass Ildebrando D'Arcangelo as Alidoro, Cinderella's mysterious benefactor.

Cinderella's nasty stepsisters, Clorinda and Tisbe, are performed by American soprano Erica Petrocelli and Mexican mezzo-soprano Gabriela Flores, who are respectively an alumna and a current member of LA Opera's Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program.

The production unites two true masters of their craft operating at the peak of their interpretive powers: Italian conductor Roberto Abbado and French director Laurent Pelly, both of whom are making their company debuts. Mr. Pelly also designed the whimsical costumes for the production, working in collaboration with Jean-Jacques Delmotte. French designer Chantal Thomas designed the fantasy-filled scenery. Duane Schuler is the lighting designer and Grant Gershon is the chorus director.