LA Opera Launches New Legacy Ambassador Program

LA Opera launches a bold ambassadorship program to forge deep, authentic and longstanding relationships with diverse communities and the key thought-leaders influencing them. The Ambassadors will serve as a bridge between LA Opera and the communities they reach as a conduit to cultivate transparent dialogue and build trust, educational shares, access, and exposure to Opera and the arts.

"As the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles is also one of the most diverse cities, and yet a diversity and belonging gap still exists," said Kara Sax, partner at the Sax Agency, who was hired by LA Opera to address this issue. "This feeling is amplified by imposter culture, which is how we define the systemic and inequitable reality that deters people from wanting to show up to places they feel they do not belong. The imposter syndrome affects audience attendance, conversation, the future, and ultimately the legacy of the arts."

While LA Opera has a number of longstanding programs to welcome underserved communities to participate in the arts, many of the most comprehensive and immersive programs have been centered around children. "Our education and community engagement programs have been extraordinarily successful in introducing young people throughout Los Angeles to the magic of opera," said Christopher Koelsch, president and CEO of LA Opera, "and we want to have similar success with adults. As a nonprofit, it is not only our objective, but our obligation to ensure that arts are accessible and welcoming to all. The sustainability of opera in younger, polycultural audiences heavily relies on boundless innovations, taking risks, exposure, and truly reflecting the world and community we are in."

With the establishment of this program and more, LA Opera is leading the efforts to celebrate, affirm, and advocate for diverse and equitable inclusion of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, faith, family structure, socioeconomic background, age, and ability. LA Opera Ambassadors will be recognized as among the highest and most pre-eminent distinctions bestowed to Los Angeles' most influential thought leaders and stakeholders.

LA Opera Legacy Ambassador program was established to forge deep, authentic, and longstanding relationships with diverse communities and the key thought leaders that influence them. The Ambassadors will cultivate transparent dialogue, educational shares, access, and exposure, emphasizing belonging and making arts accessible to all by leveraging their influence to advance the mission.

Ambassadors will serve one-year renewable terms; the inaugural group will serve from October 2022-September 2023. The program will officially kick off with a reception welcoming the ambassadors before the performance of Omar of November 2, 2022. Bios and photos of LA Opera Legacy Ambassadors can be found at LAOpera.org/Ambassadors.

Lori Hall Armstrong, attorney, business owner, civic engagement and community service enthusiast, philanthropist

Mike Armstrong, executive vice president, worldwide television licensing and operations for Paramount Pictures, independent board director, philanthropist, brand builder, mentor, leader

Kahlana Barfield Brown, editor and content creator in fashion and beauty

Tomas J. Benitez, chairman, Latino Arts Network of California

Julissa Bermudez, actress, entrepreneur, Latinx social activist

Sonia Coleman, SVP of human resources, DGE Content and ESPN

Tammy Dickerson, president and CEO of tbg Events (formerly The Baker Group); founding member of The Black Table; member of Meeting Planners International Southern California Chapter (MPISCC), National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) and Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce (GLAAACC)

Becca Doten, chief airport affairs officer, LAWA

James DuBose, president / head of programming at FOX SOUL; producer; filmmaker

Iman Houston Farrior, TV business affairs executive at Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

James Farrior, former NFL linebacker; member of the Class of 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor; inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Jeff Friday, film producer, ABFF founder (American Black Film Festival)

Nicole Friday, executive, producer

Whoopi Goldberg, actress, film producer, author, television personality ("The View") EGOT winner, comedian, board of governors for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Omar Grant, co-president of Roc Nation, advisory board member of Girls Make Beats

Lance Gross, four-time NAACP Image award-winning actor, model, philanthropist

Suzanna Guzmán, mezzo-soprano, one of the original Associate Artists of LA Opera

Ronnda Hamilton, president, LeRock Productions

Brenton A. Hamlet, senior vice president, wealth management advisor with The Markoff Hamlet Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Phil Handy, assistant coach of the Los Angeles Lakers (2016, 2019, 2020 champions), BBL champion (2000), player development trainer

Lisa Johnson, founder and executive director of Private School Village, co-host, "eRaced" podcast, philanthropist

Derrick Jones (D-Nice), disc jockey, beatboxer, rapper, producer and photographer

Courtney Jones-Moore, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Naima J. Keith, vice president of education and public programs at LACMA

Keshia Knight Pulliam, Emmy-nominated actress, producer, director, founder of Kamp Kizzy, host for "Married at First Sight," entrepreneur, visionary, advocate, culture shaper

Josh Kun, professor of communication and journalism and chair in cross-cultural communication at USC; author; editor; serves on the editorial boards of Public Culture, Journal of Popular Music Studies and the Music Research Annual, and on the boards of Dublab and the University of California Humanities Research Institute; co-curates CALA Crossfade Lab; directs The Popular Music Project of the Norman Lear Center

Dan Limerick, COO, William Morris Endeavor

Dawn Limerick, founder and president of The Greenwood Standard

Dr. Stephen H. Liu, orthopedic sports medicine/surgeon and chairman/founder of Forme

Karen Mack, founder of LA Commons, television producer for CBS, author

Alexandrea Martin, actress, film producer

Marsai Martin, actress, entrepreneur, film producer, philanthropist, activist

Audra McDonald, singer, Broadway actress, six-time Tony Award winner; two-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy awardee, philanthropist

Kiesha C. Nix, VP of charitable affairs, executive director of Lakers Youth Foundation

Norm Nixon, two-time NBA champion, Los Angeles Lakers (Showtime), executive vice president, co-founder/CFO of Debbie Allen Dance Academy, NBA analyst, former VP of NBA Players Association, board of Homeland Security Advisory Council

Kalani Queypo, award-winning filmmaker, playwright, songwriter, actor

Ferrari Sheppard, contemporary visual artist, writer, photographer, activist and record producer

Renata Simril, president and CEO of LA84 Foundation, philanthropist; board of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, LA 2028 Olympic Bid Committee, Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation; formerly served as a Governor's Appointee on the California Science Center Board, chair of the Board of Regents for LMU and as a member of the Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC

Andrea Smith, director of representation strategy & early talent for Zillow, director of diversity representation strategist and recruitment leader

Eula Smith, owner of EMS Consulting, Inc., founder of EMarie, philanthropist

Jada Pinkett Smith, actress, television personality, award-winning television host for "Red Table Talk", philanthropist

Jaden Smith, rapper, singer and actor; founder of JUST Water, philanthropist

Eduardo Soriano Hewitt, chief of public engagement, Office of Public Safety

Jacqueline Stewart, director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures; editor, author

Mashonda Tifrere, author, singer, founder of Art LeadHer

Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer, president and bishop of Faithful Central Bible Church, board member and adjunct professor and dean of The King's At Oxford, author

Ms. Togetta Ulmer, first lady of Faithful Central Bible Church

Gabrielle Union, award-winning NAACP Image actress, entrepreneur, producer, activist, published author, philanthropist

Pablo Villavicencio, CEO at Alliance College Ready Public Schools

Dwyane Wade, NBA champion, former Miami Heat guard, entrepreneur, author, advocate, board of trustee member for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, UC Davis executive leadership board for the department of Viticulture and Enology

Karim Webb, entrepreneurial activist, LAX commissioner

Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the award-winning Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation; board member of the Los Angeles chapter of Positive Coaching Alliance; serves on the YMCA of Metro LA's Sports and Impact Panel

Monét X Change, influencer, singer, podcaster, reality television personality

Nancy Yoon, founder of "Asians in LA," television host (QVC), actress

