LA Opera Issues Statement About COVID-19

The Los Angeles Opera has issued a statement regarding the Covid-19 outbreak:

"LA Opera Patrons,

We know you are concerned; we are too. As news about the spread of the novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 continues to develop, LA Opera is actively ensuring that we're doing everything we can to keep our patrons, artists and staff safe. The Music Center, which manages the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion where we perform, is continually in touch with local health authorities. They, like us, are vigilantly monitoring all recommendations by the LA County Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Local health officials have not issued a recommendation to cancel ticketed events, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and will keep you informed by email and phone if the situation changes.

Our performance of Roberto Devereux on Saturday, March 14 is currently scheduled to take place. If anything should change and we need to cancel the performance, we will alert ticket holders immediately by email and phone.

In the meantime, The Music Center is taking several precautionary measures as recommended by the CDC and the LA County Department of Health to help guests safeguard their health by increasing disinfection practices and setting up additional hand-sanitizer stations in all public spaces across campus. We ask that all guests follow the guidelines of the CDC by washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding contact with those who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Most of all, we ask that if you are sick or in a high-risk group, please do not attend the performance.

Who should not attend: Patrons from the following groups should not attend the performance. Please see below for your options if you already have a ticket.

Those experiencing possible symptoms as defined by the CDC (cough, fever, or shortness of breath) should not come to an LA Opera performance.

Those who should be practicing social distancing due to travels (to Italy, Iran, China, or South Korea) or contact with infected individuals should follow CDC guidelines and not come to an LA Opera performance.

Those who are in a high-risk group (defined by the LA Department of County Health as elderly, pregnant or individuals with chronic medical conditions) and are being advised to stay home and practice social distancing.

If you are unable or would prefer not to attend the performance on Saturday and already have a ticket, we are currently offering complimentary exchanges to a later performance and crediting the value of your tickets on your account for a future performance. We also ask that you consider donating your ticket back to LA Opera for resale.

As a nonprofit, LA Opera needs your support. Make a gift today to ensure we can continue producing world-class opera in Los Angeles in the future. To make a one-time gift that will help see the company through this challenging time, visit LAOpera.org/Donate.

Thank you for your support of LA Opera and your patience as we work to provide a safe opera experience for all. We will continue to send updates as the situation evolves.

Sincerely,

Diane Bergman

VP, Marketing, Communications & Technology Services"





