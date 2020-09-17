LA Opera Announces Online Events for the Week of September 21

Programming includes 'Opera Family Time', 'Il TRIVIAtore' and more!

While LA Opera awaits its cue to return to live performances onstage, the company has turned to creating an array of online content through the LA Opera At Home initiative, which will soon expand to include a series of exciting new Digital Shorts commissions. Since the launch of LA Opera At Home on March 17, 2020, these popular online offerings have accumulated more than 700,000 views to date.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, September 22, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

Soprano Jamie Chamberlin and tenor Nathan Granner (along with Esther the opera dog!) take the whole family on a fun-filled musical adventure. On this episode of Sing Out Loud, they show that music can express a feeling all on its own, even without words.

Wednesday, September 23, at 12pm PDT - Il TRIVIAtore

Bass-baritone (and self-described opera obsessive) Nicholas Brownlee hosts a lively quiz game for opera fans of all stripes, from eager newcomers to seasoned aficionados.

Friday, September 25, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Soprano Sarah Vautour, a member of the company's young artist program, partners with pianists Steven Blier (the celebrated artistic director of the New York Festival of Song) and our own Jeremy Frank for a cabaret program, with songs by Kurt Weill, William Bolcom, Cole Porter and Francis Poulenc.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

