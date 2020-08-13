LA Opera Announces Online Events for Week of August 17

LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home.

Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, August 18, at 4pm PDT - Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)Music lovers stuck at home these days can join Jeremy Frank at the piano for a vacation edition of Opera Happy Hour, a virtual journey to some of opera's most exotic locations.

Wednesday, August 19, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Bass-baritone Philip Cokorinos has been a mainstay at LA Opera since 2007, with memorable appearances as Benoit/Alcindoro in La Boheme, the Sacristan in Tosca and Suleyman Pasha in The Ghosts of Versailles. His online recital with pianist David Holkeboer shows a completely different side of his artistry, with songs by Schubert, Brahms and Cole Porter.

Friday, August 21, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Tenor Andrew Owens makes his virtual company debut, joined by pianist Chris Reynolds and flautist Jessica Warren, in a program of Italian romances and songs made famous by Mario Lanza.

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You